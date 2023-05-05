Our client, a growing, fast-paced, customer-focused organisation is looking for a driven, experienced BI Analyst to join their team.
PLEASE NOTE: This position is On-Site.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, or a related field.
- Experience in data analysis, data visualization, and database development.
- Proficiency in programming languages such as SQL, Python, or R.
- Knowledge of BI tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView.
- Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.
- Good communication and collaboration skills.
Responsibilities include:
- Collecting and analysing data from various sources to identify patterns and insights to drive business decisions.
- Creating reports and visualizations. Creating clear and visually appealing reports and visualizations.
- Developing and maintaining accurate, up-to-date databases
- Collaborating effectively with stakeholders
- Keeping up to date with industry trends, latest tools, techniques and technologies.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- data visualisation
- Power BI
- QlikView
- SQL
- Python
- R
- Tableau
- Reports
- Databases
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree