BI Analyst

Our client, a growing, fast-paced, customer-focused organisation is looking for a driven, experienced BI Analyst to join their team.

PLEASE NOTE: This position is On-Site.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, or a related field.

Experience in data analysis, data visualization, and database development.

Proficiency in programming languages such as SQL, Python, or R.

Knowledge of BI tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView.

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.

Good communication and collaboration skills.

Responsibilities include:

Collecting and analysing data from various sources to identify patterns and insights to drive business decisions.

Creating reports and visualizations. Creating clear and visually appealing reports and visualizations.

Developing and maintaining accurate, up-to-date databases

Collaborating effectively with stakeholders

Keeping up to date with industry trends, latest tools, techniques and technologies.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

data visualisation

Power BI

QlikView

SQL

Python

R

Tableau

Reports

Databases

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

