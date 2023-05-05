BI Analyst – Gauteng Wynberg

May 5, 2023

Our client, a growing, fast-paced, customer-focused organisation is looking for a driven, experienced BI Analyst to join their team.

PLEASE NOTE: This position is On-Site.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, or a related field.
  • Experience in data analysis, data visualization, and database development.
  • Proficiency in programming languages such as SQL, Python, or R.
  • Knowledge of BI tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView.
  • Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.
  • Good communication and collaboration skills.

Responsibilities include:

  • Collecting and analysing data from various sources to identify patterns and insights to drive business decisions.
  • Creating reports and visualizations. Creating clear and visually appealing reports and visualizations.
  • Developing and maintaining accurate, up-to-date databases
  • Collaborating effectively with stakeholders
  • Keeping up to date with industry trends, latest tools, techniques and technologies.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • data visualisation
  • Power BI
  • QlikView
  • SQL
  • Python
  • R
  • Tableau
  • Reports
  • Databases

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

