BI Developer

May 5, 2023

The ideal candidate will be in charge of developing and maintaining a Business Intelligence System Reporting to assist in various projects.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • R
  • MS SQL
  • MS SQL Server
  • NoSQL
  • Azure
  • Microsoft 365
  • BI Reporting
  • Power BI
  • Azure Cloud Computing
  • Azure Dala Lake
  • Azure Database
  • Azure Analysis
  • Azure integration services

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

One of SA’s leading companies in aftermarket part sales are looking for a dynamic BI Developer to join their team.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • 13th Cheque
  • Provident Fund

