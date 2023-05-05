BI Developer – Gauteng Centurion

The ideal candidate will be in charge of developing and maintaining a Business Intelligence System Reporting to assist in various projects.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- R
- MS SQL
- MS SQL Server
- NoSQL
- Azure
- Microsoft 365
- BI Reporting
- Power BI
- Azure Cloud Computing
- Azure Dala Lake
- Azure Database
- Azure Analysis
- Azure integration services
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
One of SA’s leading companies in aftermarket part sales are looking for a dynamic BI Developer to join their team.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 13th Cheque
- Provident Fund