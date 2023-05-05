BI Developer – Gauteng Centurion

The ideal candidate will be in charge of developing and maintaining a Business Intelligence System Reporting to assist in various projects.

Desired Skills:

Python

R

MS SQL

MS SQL Server

NoSQL

Azure

Microsoft 365

BI Reporting

Power BI

Azure Cloud Computing

Azure Dala Lake

Azure Database

Azure Analysis

Azure integration services

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

One of SA’s leading companies in aftermarket part sales are looking for a dynamic BI Developer to join their team.

Employer & Job Benefits:

13th Cheque

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position