BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We have an exciting opportunity for a BI Developer to join our team.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
Experience Required:
- Strong understanding of data warehousing concepts, ETL processes, and data modelling techniques.
- Proficiency in programming languages such as SQL, Python, and R.
- Experience with BI tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView.
- Knowledge of data visualization principles and techniques.
- Ability to work with large and complex data sets
- Familiarity with cloud-based BI platforms such as AWS or Azure.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Design and develop data warehouse solutions, including ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes, data modelling, and data visualizations.
- Implement and maintain BI tools and technologies such as data reporting, dashboards, and analytics platforms.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and provide solutions that meet those requirements.
- Troubleshoot and resolve data-related issues in a timely manner.
- Ensure the security, reliability, and scalability of BI solutions.
- Keep up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies in the BI field.
Soft Skills:
- Strong communication skills to collaborate effectively with stakeholders and team members.
- Analytical thinking and problem-solving skills to identify and resolve data-related issues.
- Attention to detail and ability to maintain high data quality standards.
- Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Adaptability and willingness to learn new technologies and skills as needed.
Work Environment:
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML