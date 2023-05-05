BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 5, 2023

We have an exciting opportunity for a BI Developer to join our team.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Experience Required:

  • Strong understanding of data warehousing concepts, ETL processes, and data modelling techniques.

  • Proficiency in programming languages such as SQL, Python, and R.

  • Experience with BI tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView.

  • Knowledge of data visualization principles and techniques.

  • Ability to work with large and complex data sets

  • Familiarity with cloud-based BI platforms such as AWS or Azure.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Design and develop data warehouse solutions, including ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes, data modelling, and data visualizations.

  • Implement and maintain BI tools and technologies such as data reporting, dashboards, and analytics platforms.

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and provide solutions that meet those requirements.

  • Troubleshoot and resolve data-related issues in a timely manner.

  • Ensure the security, reliability, and scalability of BI solutions.

  • Keep up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies in the BI field.

Soft Skills:

  • Strong communication skills to collaborate effectively with stakeholders and team members.

  • Analytical thinking and problem-solving skills to identify and resolve data-related issues.

  • Attention to detail and ability to maintain high data quality standards.

  • Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

  • Adaptability and willingness to learn new technologies and skills as needed.

Work Environment:

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

