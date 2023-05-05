BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We have an exciting opportunity for a BI Developer to join our team.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Experience Required:

Strong understanding of data warehousing concepts, ETL processes, and data modelling techniques.

Proficiency in programming languages such as SQL, Python, and R.

Experience with BI tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView.

Knowledge of data visualization principles and techniques.

Ability to work with large and complex data sets

Familiarity with cloud-based BI platforms such as AWS or Azure.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Design and develop data warehouse solutions, including ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes, data modelling, and data visualizations.

Implement and maintain BI tools and technologies such as data reporting, dashboards, and analytics platforms.

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and provide solutions that meet those requirements.

Troubleshoot and resolve data-related issues in a timely manner.

Ensure the security, reliability, and scalability of BI solutions.

Keep up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies in the BI field.

Soft Skills:

Strong communication skills to collaborate effectively with stakeholders and team members.

Analytical thinking and problem-solving skills to identify and resolve data-related issues.

Attention to detail and ability to maintain high data quality standards.

Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

Adaptability and willingness to learn new technologies and skills as needed.

Work Environment:

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

