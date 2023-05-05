Developer – C# / ASP.Net at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Client Details:

Our client, a leading international blue-chip organisation, provides a highly professional and welcoming office environment. While some positions offer complete remote work options, others may require a hybrid arrangement of a few office days per month. Our client provides generous annual leave and a range of other perks, along with a culture of agility and continuous learning, where knowledge-sharing is actively encouraged. They also value and appreciate their employees by offering attractive bonuses as rewards for their hard work.

Role Responsibilities:

Developing, testing, and maintaining software applications using C# and ASP.Net.

Creating and implementing web-based applications using ASP.Net MVC or Core.

Designing and implementing databases, including database optimization.

Creating and modifying complex SQL queries.

Participating in code reviews and debugging sessions.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and deploy new features.

Staying current with emerging technologies and industry trends.

Troubleshooting and resolving software defects and issues.

Writing technical documentation to support software development and maintenance activities.

Ensuring software solutions are scalable, reliable, and maintainable.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Possession of a Degree or Diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field is required.

A minimum of 5 years of demonstrable experience in .Net (C#, ASP.Net, Core, MVC), JavaScript (Native, Angular), and SQL (Microsoft SQL Server).

Experience in program leadership, governance, and change enablement is preferred.

In-depth knowledge of basic algorithms, object-oriented and functional design principles, and best practice patterns is a must.

Experience with REST API development, NoSQL design, RDBMS design, and optimizations is highly desirable.

