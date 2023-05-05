ENTERPRISE ARCHITECT – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of our top clients in the investment industry is urgently looking for a Enterprise Architect. The EA is responsible for designing and overseeing the implementation of enterprise-wide business, information, data, application, and technology architectures to ensure the organization’s strategic goals and objectives are met. Must be customer focused.

Experience, knowledge & skills required:



Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related bachelor’s degree.

Masters Degree in Business Administration is advantageous.

Over 10 years of experience in information technology, with at least 5 years of experience working as an enterprise architect.

TOGAF Certified Architect

Certified Cloud Architect (AWS/Azure) is advantageous

is advantageous Strong understanding of enterprise architecture and other domain frameworks such as Zachman, ArchiMate, DAMA, APQC etc.

Experience in leading technology teams and managing complex technology projects.

Demonstrated experience developing and implementing enterprise-wide technology and application architectures.

Strong understanding of cloud-based technologies and their implementation.

Experience with Agile development methodologies.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.



Develop and maintain enterprise-wide business, information, integration, application, data and technology (BIDAT) architectures that supports the organization’s strategic goals and objectives:

Create and maintain a comprehensive enterprise architecture plans including as-is, transition and to-be architectures across each of the major architectural domains.

Conduct regular reviews of the health and adequacy of existing architecture and make recommendations for changes or updates.

Develop and implement processes to ensure that all new technology solutions are aligned with the enterprise architecture plans.

Collaborate with business leaders to understand their needs and develop technology solutions that optimize business processes and systems

Lead a team of technology professionals to ensure the successful implementation of technology solutions

Identify and evaluate emerging technologies and trends to identify opportunities for innovation and improvement

Ensure technology solutions are scalable, flexible, and secure, while also meeting regulatory requirements

Develop and maintain technology standards and guidelines to ensure consistency across the organization

Define and document EA principles, policies, practices, standards and guidelines.

Provide technical guidance and support to other technology professionals within the organization

Drive change across within the Enterprise

Quality people practices

