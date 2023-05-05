ETL/BI Developer – Gauteng Kempton Park

We have an opening for a Hybrid ETL/BI Developer to join our team in Gauteng.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, MIS, or Information Management
- OR any BI Accreditation
Experience Required:
- Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in development in a business intelligence environment including scripting, reporting and data visualization or a similar role.
- Highly proficient in SQL (both Oracle SQL and Hive SQL).
- Proficient in data modeling and data mart design.
- Development experience in Power BI/OBIEE or any other visualization tool.
- Experience with big data (Hadoop) environments.
- Telecommunications experience is a plus.
- Worked in environments with large data volumes.
- Experience in Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services (SASS) would be advantageous.
- Confident in engaging with business and technical stakeholders.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent written and spoken English.
- Needs to be self-driven.
- Knowledge of industry-leading Business Intelligence support practices.
- Technical knowledge of data governance practices, business, and technology issues related to the management of enterprise information assets, and approaches related to business intelligence.
- Technical knowledge of data related to government regulatory requirements (where applicable) and emerging trends and issues.
- Knowledge of Agile Project Management Framework.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- The purpose of this role is to analyze, design, implement and maintain business intelligence solutions to provide reporting to businesses as such enabling informed decision-making.
- The Technical Analyst will be required to develop and support business logic using SQL to generate reporting data marts for a variety of requirements.
- The Analyst will also be required to design and develop Bi reports using Power BI or OBIEE.
- The expectation is to operate in a hybrid manner, unpacking the business problem and then developing the data solutions to support the business.
- As such the following skillset and experience are required:
- Data mining.
- Data modeling.
- Data visualization/reporting.
- SQL.
- Data analysis.
- Business analysis.
- Database management and reporting.
- Critical thinking and problem-solving.
- Communication skills.
Work Environment:
- Hybrid work model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML