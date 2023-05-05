Field Support Engineer

We are recruiting a Field Support Engineer for a full time, 08:00 – 17:00 Monday’s to Friday’s. Overtime and standby support can be required.

Qualifications preferred

  • Grade 12

  • Soft skills certificates

  • Certificate in CompTIA A+/N+ International or Equivalent is Essential.

  • Mobility, Network and Desktop support experience.

  • MCSE

  • ITIL

Experience required:

  • 3 Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; Network Support.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for repairing, troubleshooting, and installing hardware of new faulty laptops and desktops.

  • Replace Installing of new desktop and laptops.

  • Windows 10 Software installation, support and troubleshooting of 3rd party applications.

  • Support Applications on Android and IOS devices.

  • To ensure that all open tickets are managed within the SLA.

  • To reach efficiency target.

Work environment:

  • Office environment.

Physical demands:

  • Install / collect (Computer equipment) laptop/desktop and monitors.

Travel:

  • Yes – Must have valid driver’s licence and own transport compulsory.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position