Field Support Engineer

We are recruiting a Field Support Engineer for a full time, 08:00 – 17:00 Monday’s to Friday’s. Overtime and standby support can be required.

Qualifications preferred

Grade 12

Soft skills certificates

Certificate in CompTIA A+/N+ International or Equivalent is Essential.

Mobility, Network and Desktop support experience.

MCSE

ITIL

Experience required:

3 Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; Network Support.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Responsible for repairing, troubleshooting, and installing hardware of new faulty laptops and desktops.

Replace Installing of new desktop and laptops.

Windows 10 Software installation, support and troubleshooting of 3 rd party applications.

party applications. Support Applications on Android and IOS devices.

To ensure that all open tickets are managed within the SLA.

To reach efficiency target.

Work environment:

Office environment.

Physical demands:

Install / collect (Computer equipment) laptop/desktop and monitors.

Travel:

Yes – Must have valid driver’s licence and own transport compulsory.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position