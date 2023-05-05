Field Support Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

We are recruiting a Field Support Engineer for a full time, 08:00 – 17:00 Monday’s to Friday’s. Overtime and standby support can be required.
Qualifications preferred
- Grade 12
- Soft skills certificates
- Certificate in CompTIA A+/N+ International or Equivalent is Essential.
- Mobility, Network and Desktop support experience.
- MCSE
- ITIL
Experience required:
- 3 Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; Network Support.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Responsible for repairing, troubleshooting, and installing hardware of new faulty laptops and desktops.
- Replace Installing of new desktop and laptops.
- Windows 10 Software installation, support and troubleshooting of 3rd party applications.
- Support Applications on Android and IOS devices.
- To ensure that all open tickets are managed within the SLA.
- To reach efficiency target.
Work environment:
- Office environment.
Physical demands:
- Install / collect (Computer equipment) laptop/desktop and monitors.
Travel:
- Yes – Must have valid driver’s licence and own transport compulsory.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML