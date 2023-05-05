Golang Developer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking to hire a Golang Developer who is curious and engaged in continuous learning and professional development.
- Developer with at least 5+ years’ experience.
- Platform and Development experience required in:
- React Native using Type Script/Java Script
- RESTFul and GraphQP API Development
- Backend Development in NodeJS and Golang
- Mobile Application Design Platforms (MVVM, MVC, VIPER, RIB etc)
- Unit and Integration Testing
Required Qualification
- Matric/Grade 12
Preferred Qualification
- Formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc
The following additional skills would be advantageous:
-
- JSF beneficial
- Multi-Threading Beneficial
- Command Pattern beneficial
- Docker
- OpenShift/Kubernetes
- APIGEE
- Azure DevOps
- Pivotal Kubernetes
- Azure Pipelines
- Supporting the Development Process
- Work with the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality
- Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDD’s and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.
- Analysis and resolution of technical and application problems
- Supporting the Scrum Master
- Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos and other Scrum related meetings
- Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects
- Providing Guidance and Mentoring
General Responsibilities
- Analysis and Design
- Technical design review and approval
- BitBucket Admin
- Confluence Updates
- Review estimates and weighting
- Code reviews and merges
- SOW review
- UAT Handover review
- Support Handover review
- Test cases review
- Automation test review
- Support Test Lead
- Review deployment artefacts
- Identify deployment team
- Support production deployments
- Keep master updated
- Highlight risks / issues / dependencies
- Team training / skilling-up sessions
- Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes
- Monitor Emails / Slack / Telegram and respond timeously
- Development (Golang for backend and React JS Frontend)
12 Months Contract
Hybrid – Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML