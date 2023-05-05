Golang Developer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 5, 2023

We are looking to hire a Golang Developer who is curious and engaged in continuous learning and professional development.

  • Developer with at least 5+ years’ experience.

  • Platform and Development experience required in:

    • React Native using Type Script/Java Script

    • RESTFul and GraphQP API Development

    • Backend Development in NodeJS and Golang

    • Mobile Application Design Platforms (MVVM, MVC, VIPER, RIB etc)

    • Unit and Integration Testing

Required Qualification

  • Matric/Grade 12

Preferred Qualification

  • Formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc

The following additional skills would be advantageous:

    • JSF beneficial

    • Multi-Threading Beneficial

    • Command Pattern beneficial

    • Docker

    • OpenShift/Kubernetes

    • APIGEE

    • Azure DevOps

    • Pivotal Kubernetes

    • Azure Pipelines

  • Supporting the Development Process

    • Work with the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality

    • Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDD’s and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.

    • Analysis and resolution of technical and application problems

  • Supporting the Scrum Master

    • Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos and other Scrum related meetings

    • Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects

  • Providing Guidance and Mentoring

General Responsibilities

  • Analysis and Design

  • Technical design review and approval

  • BitBucket Admin

  • Confluence Updates

  • Review estimates and weighting

  • Code reviews and merges

  • SOW review

  • UAT Handover review

  • Support Handover review

  • Test cases review

  • Automation test review

  • Support Test Lead

  • Review deployment artefacts

  • Identify deployment team

  • Support production deployments

  • Keep master updated

  • Highlight risks / issues / dependencies

  • Team training / skilling-up sessions

  • Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes

  • Monitor Emails / Slack / Telegram and respond timeously

  • Development (Golang for backend and React JS Frontend)

12 Months Contract

Hybrid – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position