Golang Developer (Hybrid)

We are looking to hire a Golang Developer who is curious and engaged in continuous learning and professional development.

Developer with at least 5+ years’ experience.

Platform and Development experience required in: React Native using Type Script/Java Script RESTFul and GraphQP API Development Backend Development in NodeJS and Golang Mobile Application Design Platforms (MVVM, MVC, VIPER, RIB etc) Unit and Integration Testing



Required Qualification

Matric/Grade 12

Preferred Qualification

Formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc

The following additional skills would be advantageous:

JSF beneficial Multi-Threading Beneficial Command Pattern beneficial Docker OpenShift/Kubernetes APIGEE Azure DevOps Pivotal Kubernetes Azure Pipelines



Supporting the Development Process Work with the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDD’s and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow. Analysis and resolution of technical and application problems

Supporting the Scrum Master Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos and other Scrum related meetings Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects

Providing Guidance and Mentoring

General Responsibilities

Analysis and Design

Technical design review and approval

BitBucket Admin

Confluence Updates

Review estimates and weighting

Code reviews and merges

SOW review

UAT Handover review

Support Handover review

Test cases review

Automation test review

Support Test Lead

Review deployment artefacts

Identify deployment team

Support production deployments

Keep master updated

Highlight risks / issues / dependencies

Team training / skilling-up sessions

Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes

Monitor Emails / Slack / Telegram and respond timeously

Development (Golang for backend and React JS Frontend)

12 Months Contract

Hybrid – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

