Intermediate Test Analyst

We are seeking a Test Analyst to join our team as soon as possible. The successful candidate will be responsible for testing our software applications, both manually and using automation tools. The ideal candidate will have experience in developing and executing test plans and test cases, be able to work collaboratively with development teams and be able to manage multiple tasks and priorities.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

BSc / Computer Science Degree or equivalent experience is required.

Experience required:

Test Analysis

SQL

API Testing

Postman

SOAP UI



Duties/ Responsibilities:

Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools, etc.

Building and maintaining regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing is preferable (Manual / Appium).

Other Technologies: Jira

Work environment:

Permanent position: (Hybrid)

Location preference (CT)

Ideally by 1 June 2023 or earlier if possible

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

