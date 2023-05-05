IT Field Technician (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Garsfontein

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical & ambitious IT Field Technician is sought by a dynamic provider of cutting-edge IT Solutions in Pretoria. You will assist with a number of its SME and corporate customers – where you will support, install and optimize a variety of environments and technologies. The ideal candidate must preferably have an ICT related qualification with 4-10 years suitable experience in a similar role including proficiency in the following: Microsoft Windows 2008-2019 Server, Azure/MS365/O365, Exchange, SQL, Windows XP/7/8/10/11, LAN, WAN – ADSL, Fibre, LTE and internet connectivity, Linux, Hyper-V, VMware, Xen and be able to physically build and troubleshoot PCs & Servers. You will be based in Pretoria, but travel will be expected to clients across Gauteng therefore you must have your own reliable transport.

REQUIREMENTS:

4-10 Years relevant experience – preferably with some ICT qualification.

Microsoft desktop and PC hardware knowledge/experience essential.

Microsoft Windows 2008 – 2019 Server.

Microsoft Azure / MS365 / O365.

MS Exchange.

MS SQL.

Windows XP and 7, 8, 10 and 11 Desktop support.

Physical building and troubleshooting of PCs and Servers.

Networking, LAN, WAN experience – ADSL, Fibre, LTE and internet connectivity.

VoIP / PABX.

Anti-virus software.

Backup software / solutions.

Enterprise hardware – NAS, SAN, Blades.

Virtualisation – Hyper-V, VMware, Xen.

Pastel, Syspro, Sage X3, MS Office support.

Linux – desktop and server.

Apple OSX.

English and Afrikaans proficiency.

Own reliable transport.

Bonus –

Server/LAN/WAN knowledge.

COMMENTS:

