IT Infrastructure Manager at Kwena – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

IT Infrastructure Manager – Pinetown (KZN)

My client, an accredited automotive component manufacturing company, is looking for an IT Infrastructure Manager to join their team in Pinetown, KZN.

The purpose of the role is to develop and implement an IT strategy that enables the company’s IT investment to satisfy business requirements, including managing of IT staff and the administration of all IT systems, support functions and anything relating to IT infrastructure and IT expenditure.

Duties and responsibilities

Create and manage IT strategy including cloud, streamlining operations and implementation of innovative solutions to meet business objectives.

Manage and oversee cybersecurity initiatives to protect and secure the company’s digital assets.

Monitor changes in the technology sector to implement continuous improvement initiative in the business.

Align technology platforms, systems and procedures with business goals.

Lead and manage the IT team to deliver projects in line with business requirements.

Strategically plan, direct the implementation of new and upgrading of existing IT systems.

Plan, organize, direct, control, evaluate the operations of information systems and electronic data processing, including strategic planning in line with the growth of the company.

Mitigate IT related risks by developing, implementing, and reviewing IT policies and procedures for electronic data processing and computer systems operations and development.

Manage information systems personnel and VOIP telephony system.

Manage procurement of services from different 3rd party service providers to deliver IT related products and services and lead all IT contract negotiations and SLA agreements with 3rd party service prooviders.

Control and manage the IT budgets and expenditures including CAPEX and OPEX.

Develop and implement internal information technology solutions that are accessible and equipped with current hardware and software.

Implement virtualization and backup technologies that add value.

Oversee installation of hardware and software.

Oversee ICS (Industrial control systems) to ensure proper governance and control over manufacturing IT systems and integration into Corporate IT.

Educate and inform all stakeholders about IT business initiatives and the value IT in optimizing business operations.

Add value and input at Group IT Steering Committee levels.

Meet with managers and directors to discuss system requirements, specifications, costs, and timelines.

Recommend hire options of contractors to design, develop, implement, operate, and administer computer and telecommunications software, networks and information systems as required above the normal course of business.

Requirements

B Computer Science or an equivalent tertiary qualification.

Minimum of 5 years IT Management experience including management of Microsoft Active Directory on Server, SQL Query language and administration of databases and local and wide area networking

People management experience including managing teams responsible for architecture design and deployment, systems lifecycle management and infrastructure planning and operations

Experience in administering MS Exchange, knowledge of business intelligence and data warehousing will be an added advantage

Desired Skills:

MS Exchange

Data Warehouse

SQL Query

CAPEX

OPEX

Learn more/Apply for this position