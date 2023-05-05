IT Support Technician

May 5, 2023

Our Client is looking for Junior and Senior IT Support Technicians.

Salary will depend on Experience.

Qualification required:
3-year qualification or certificate in Information Technology or other relevant qualifications from industry recognised institute (A+, N+, MCSA, MCSE or similar highly valued)

Minimum Experience – Junior Technician:
2+ years’ experience as a Desktop Support Technician, Network Support Technician, Systems Administrator, or similar role

  • Experience installing, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting desktop and laptop computers and their operating systems and
  • Experience working with, configuring, and troubleshooting computer networks (TCP IP configuration, subnets, DNS, etc.)
  • Experience resolving end-user problems and working with an incident management system (e.g. Spiceworks, Remedy, or similar).
  • Experience dealing with internal customers and external
  • Server management experience
  • Software / QA testing experience

Network security administration experience advantageous.

Minimum Experience – Senior Technician:
5+ years’ experience as a Desktop Support Technician, Network Support Technician, Systems Administrator, or similar role

  • Experience working with, configuring, and troubleshooting computer networks (TCP IP configuration, subnets, DNS, etc.)
  • Network security administration experience.
  • Experience dealing with internal customers and external
  • Server management experience.
  • Network monitoring (e.g. Zabbix)
  • Firewall management experience (e.g. Fortigate)
  • Experience installing, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting desktop and laptop computers and their operating systems and
  • Experience resolving end-user problems and working with an incident management system (e.g. Spiceworks, Remedy, or similar).

Desired Skills:

  • CompTIA A+
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • Help Desk Support
  • Install Software
  • Remote support
  • Remote Troubleshooting
  • Network Support
  • firewall
  • Remedy
  • fortigate
  • zabbix
  • Network Administration
  • server management
  • Network security
  • N+
  • PC Support
  • Desktop Computers
  • PC installation
  • Hardware Installation
  • MCSA
  • Mcse
  • Problem Solving
  • End User Computing
  • Troubleshooting
  • Server
  • Firewall Management
  • TeamViewer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

A Large corporate Company in Bellville, Cape Town is seeking an IT Technician to join their Team.

Brief description of the vacancy:

Install and maintain company hardware, software, networks, and infrastructure to ensure business sustainability and good end-user experience

