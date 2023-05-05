IT Support Technician

Our Client is looking for Junior and Senior IT Support Technicians.

Salary will depend on Experience.

Qualification required:

3-year qualification or certificate in Information Technology or other relevant qualifications from industry recognised institute (A+, N+, MCSA, MCSE or similar highly valued)

Minimum Experience – Junior Technician:

2+ years’ experience as a Desktop Support Technician, Network Support Technician, Systems Administrator, or similar role

Experience installing, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting desktop and laptop computers and their operating systems and

Experience working with, configuring, and troubleshooting computer networks (TCP IP configuration, subnets, DNS, etc.)

Experience resolving end-user problems and working with an incident management system (e.g. Spiceworks, Remedy, or similar).

Experience dealing with internal customers and external

Server management experience

Software / QA testing experience

Network security administration experience advantageous.

Minimum Experience – Senior Technician:

5+ years’ experience as a Desktop Support Technician, Network Support Technician, Systems Administrator, or similar role

Experience working with, configuring, and troubleshooting computer networks (TCP IP configuration, subnets, DNS, etc.)

Network security administration experience.

Experience dealing with internal customers and external

Server management experience.

Network monitoring (e.g. Zabbix)

Firewall management experience (e.g. Fortigate)

Experience installing, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting desktop and laptop computers and their operating systems and

Experience resolving end-user problems and working with an incident management system (e.g. Spiceworks, Remedy, or similar).

Desired Skills:

CompTIA A+

Hardware troubleshooting

Help Desk Support

Install Software

Remote support

Remote Troubleshooting

Network Support

firewall

Remedy

fortigate

zabbix

Network Administration

server management

Network security

N+

PC Support

Desktop Computers

PC installation

Hardware Installation

MCSA

Mcse

Problem Solving

End User Computing

Troubleshooting

Server

Firewall Management

TeamViewer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

A Large corporate Company in Bellville, Cape Town is seeking an IT Technician to join their Team.

Brief description of the vacancy:

Install and maintain company hardware, software, networks, and infrastructure to ensure business sustainability and good end-user experience

