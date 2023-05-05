IT Support Technician

Our Client is looking for Junior and Senior IT Support Technicians.
Salary will depend on Experience.
Qualification required:
3-year qualification or certificate in Information Technology or other relevant qualifications from industry recognised institute (A+, N+, MCSA, MCSE or similar highly valued)
Minimum Experience – Junior Technician:
2+ years’ experience as a Desktop Support Technician, Network Support Technician, Systems Administrator, or similar role
- Experience installing, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting desktop and laptop computers and their operating systems and
- Experience working with, configuring, and troubleshooting computer networks (TCP IP configuration, subnets, DNS, etc.)
- Experience resolving end-user problems and working with an incident management system (e.g. Spiceworks, Remedy, or similar).
- Experience dealing with internal customers and external
- Server management experience
- Software / QA testing experience
Network security administration experience advantageous.
Minimum Experience – Senior Technician:
5+ years’ experience as a Desktop Support Technician, Network Support Technician, Systems Administrator, or similar role
- Experience working with, configuring, and troubleshooting computer networks (TCP IP configuration, subnets, DNS, etc.)
- Network security administration experience.
- Experience dealing with internal customers and external
- Server management experience.
- Network monitoring (e.g. Zabbix)
- Firewall management experience (e.g. Fortigate)
- Experience installing, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting desktop and laptop computers and their operating systems and
- Experience resolving end-user problems and working with an incident management system (e.g. Spiceworks, Remedy, or similar).
Desired Skills:
- CompTIA A+
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Help Desk Support
- Install Software
- Remote support
- Remote Troubleshooting
- Network Support
- firewall
- Remedy
- fortigate
- zabbix
- Network Administration
- server management
- Network security
- N+
- PC Support
- Desktop Computers
- PC installation
- Hardware Installation
- MCSA
- Mcse
- Problem Solving
- End User Computing
- Troubleshooting
- Server
- Firewall Management
- TeamViewer
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
A Large corporate Company in Bellville, Cape Town is seeking an IT Technician to join their Team.
Brief description of the vacancy:
Install and maintain company hardware, software, networks, and infrastructure to ensure business sustainability and good end-user experience