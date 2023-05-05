Java Developer/ Infrastructure Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you a person that loves to be hands on? Are you wanting to work in a one of the biggest gaming design and development market ???

My Client who is well renowned for their online gaming software is looking for a Java and Data Engineer, if interested please apply!!

Skills needed :

Java 8+

Spring

Maven or Camel

Linux

Cloud Solution: ETL/Bash Scripting

Rest and Web Sockets

Unit or Integration Testing

Knowledge of Kafka

Ansible

Git Labs

Desirable:

Data Migrations

Domain Driven Design

Microservices

NOSQL

Benefits

Performance bonus

Hybrid working for all staff with flexible working opportunities

Private Healthcare scheme

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

