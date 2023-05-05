Java Developer/ Infrastructure Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you a person that loves to be hands on? Are you wanting to work in a one of the biggest gaming design and development market ???
My Client who is well renowned for their online gaming software is looking for a Java and Data Engineer, if interested please apply!!
Skills needed :
- Java 8+
- Spring
- Maven or Camel
- Linux
- Cloud Solution: ETL/Bash Scripting
- Rest and Web Sockets
- Unit or Integration Testing
- Knowledge of Kafka
- Ansible
- Git Labs
Desirable:
- Data Migrations
- Domain Driven Design
- Microservices
- NOSQL
Benefits
- Performance bonus
- Hybrid working for all staff with flexible working opportunities
- Private Healthcare scheme
