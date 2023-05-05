Java Developer/ Infrastructure Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

May 5, 2023

Are you a person that loves to be hands on? Are you wanting to work in a one of the biggest gaming design and development market ???

My Client who is well renowned for their online gaming software is looking for a Java and Data Engineer, if interested please apply!!

Skills needed :

  • Java 8+
  • Spring
  • Maven or Camel
  • Linux
  • Cloud Solution: ETL/Bash Scripting
  • Rest and Web Sockets
  • Unit or Integration Testing
  • Knowledge of Kafka
  • Ansible
  • Git Labs

Desirable:

  • Data Migrations
  • Domain Driven Design
  • Microservices
  • NOSQL

Benefits

  • Performance bonus
  • Hybrid working for all staff with flexible working opportunities
  • Private Healthcare scheme

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

