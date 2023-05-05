Lead Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a strong Automation Tester with some lead-level experience to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing and developing test automation frameworks, developing and executing automated test scripts, and collaborating with development teams to ensure high-quality software. The ideal candidate will be technically proficient, have experience in leading a team, be able to work collaboratively with development teams and be able to manage multiple tasks and priorities.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

BSc / Computer Science Degree or equivalent experience is required.

Experience required:

Automation Testing

Test Lead experience

Selenium and Java

API: Rest Assured

Jenkins

Strong BI experience is a bonus

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.

Experience with Technologies as required: Java.

Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium.

Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray, etc.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Ability to perform functional testing if required.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing is preferable with Appium.

Jenkins for CI/CD.

Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ GIT (Advantage).

Experience in a Lead capacity – very beneficial.

Work environment:

Contract position: (Hybrid)

Location preference (Johannesburg)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

