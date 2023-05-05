Nclose listed among Africa’s fastest growing companies

South African cyber security specialist Nclose has been named among the Financial Times 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Africa for 2023.

Nclose was listed at number 41, among leading enterprises from across the continent.

The ranking, now in its second year, is based on growth in revenue and compiled with data company Statista.

Stephen Osler, co-founder and business development director of Nclose, attributes the company’s phenomenal growth to its approach to partnering with clients. “We are not a body shop – we are an ally that becomes an extension of clients’ operational teams, harnessing our exceptional depth of skill and experience and best in-class technologies.

“Our team has been battle hardened in South Africa – one of the countries most targeted by ransomware today. We are in partnerships with some of the best vendors around the world, and growth is attributed to our small service mentality, giving our clients a more personalised and niche service ensuring our standards are always top notch. ”

Nclose, self-funded, launched in 2006 as a home grown South African cybersecurity partner with technology built in-house, aiming to focus on South African SMEs, but rapidly outgrew its home country and initial target market to much larger local and international organisations. Within just a few years, Nclose started growing at a rate of around 30% per annum and had gained numerous large enterprise customers who required support across borders into Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Nclose now turns over R200-million and is now supported by a team of over 100 cyber security experts, analysts, engineers and business professionals. It is the only South African MSSP to rank among the world’s top 250 in the 2021 MSSP Alert list. Its clients include blue chip organisations such as Sanlam, Sun International, and a leading multinational fuel company.