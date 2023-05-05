.NET Developer at Finance / Investment Group – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, a leading financial services organisation is looking to hire a Software Developer for their team based in Midrand Hybrid model.

Responsibilities:

  • Deliver Business value through quality technical solutions and code
  • Be accountable for projects. Take ownership from start to finish of all tasks
  • Drive the technical standard higher through innovative and scalable technology delivery
  • Understand our business and clients and deliver great services
  • Work internally to improve and automate our service offerings to clients
  • Ensuring that the website and internal systems have maximum uptime
  • Design and deliver scalable, secure code that enable our digital offering
    Behaviours:
  • Passion for software development and delivering great solutions
  • Continually learns and grows own skills and industry knowledge
  • Creative visualisation, critical thinking, inductive and deductive reasoning.
  • An ability to think outside the box.
  • Collaborative coordination and time management.
  • Be Proactive and take initiative.
  • Capacity to work under pressure while observing high quality standards.
  • Problem solving and analysis.
  • Add value to business outcomes.
  • Must be able to work in a team environment. Share knowledge and help to grow others
  • Desire to understand the reasons for delivery to deliver the right solution
  • Strive to continually learn and improve

Minimum requirements & skillset:

  • Relevant Degree/ Diploma
  • C# .Net 3.5+
  • SQL Server 2008/2012
  • “Modern JavaScript libraries” – AngularJS, Angular 2+, Underscore, KnockoutJs, JQuery, BackboneJS, Foundation, etc
  • ASP.NET (Web forms) / MVC 2.0+ (Required)
  • ASP .Net Core (Web Api, Windows Services) – crucial
  • HTML 5
  • CD/CI pipelines
  • Cloud PaaS consumption
  • Rest Services
  • Kubernetes/Docker
  • has lead a team or mentored a junior staff – NB – crucial

Desired Skills:

  • ASP.Net Core
  • Asp.Net
  • C#
  • SQL
  • HTML5

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leading financial services organisation.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Annual Bonus
  • 13th Cheque

