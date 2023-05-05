.NET Developer at Old Mutual – Western Cape Pinelands

- You will work closely with IT Ops teams, when promoting work to different environments
- Should have the ability to cope with Production Support demand and BAU requirements
- Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages
Experience
- 5 .Net (C#) experience
- 5 years Web Development experience
- Sql Server
- MVC 4 knowledge (Razor and Aspx)
- Angular knowledge
- Windows Services, and creating of new ones
- Batch processing knowledge
- AWS or Azure Cloud experience
- Financial Services experience advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- C#
- .Net
- AWS
- Azure
- Web API
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
On eof South Africa’s leading insurers who offers a continuous learning environment with lots of potential for growth.