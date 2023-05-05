.NET Developer at Old Mutual – Western Cape Pinelands

May 5, 2023

  • You will work closely with IT Ops teams, when promoting work to different environments
  • Should have the ability to cope with Production Support demand and BAU requirements
  • Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages

Experience

  • 5 .Net (C#) experience
  • 5 years Web Development experience
  • Sql Server
  • MVC 4 knowledge (Razor and Aspx)
  • Angular knowledge
  • Windows Services, and creating of new ones
  • Batch processing knowledge
  • AWS or Azure Cloud experience
  • Financial Services experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • C#
  • .Net
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • Web API

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

On eof South Africa’s leading insurers who offers a continuous learning environment with lots of potential for growth.

