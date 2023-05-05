.NET Developer at Old Mutual

You will work closely with IT Ops teams, when promoting work to different environments

Should have the ability to cope with Production Support demand and BAU requirements

Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages

Experience

5 .Net (C#) experience

5 years Web Development experience

Sql Server

MVC 4 knowledge (Razor and Aspx)

Angular knowledge

Windows Services, and creating of new ones

Batch processing knowledge

AWS or Azure Cloud experience

Financial Services experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

Angular

C#

.Net

AWS

Azure

Web API

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

On eof South Africa’s leading insurers who offers a continuous learning environment with lots of potential for growth.

Learn more/Apply for this position