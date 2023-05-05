Network Planner

To design suitable civils and optic infrastructure which are cost-effective, fit-for-purpose and, where required, future-proof.

Forecast CAPEX and OPEX requirements of designed infrastructure projects

Produce detailed industry-standard documentation of that design

Provide a BOQ for the planning document.

Drive consistency, quality, suitability, and cost-effectiveness

Minimum Requirements:

QGIS

OSPInSight Fibre Management

AutoCAD

MS Office (Teams, Visio, Excel, Word, PowerPoint)

Detailed understanding of all aspects of civils route or Arial deployment planning

Detailed understanding of all aspects of fibre planning

Full understanding of SA wayleave local and national authority regulations in respect to civil engineering works

Ability to understand and produce detailed industry-standard level of survey, installation and as-built documentation

Desired Skills:

QGIS

AutoCAD

MS

Learn more/Apply for this position