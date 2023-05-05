Network Security Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

As a Network Security Engineer, you will be responsible for maintaining and improving the security of our network. This includes identifying vulnerabilities within our network and monitoring these to make sure they are resolved quickly. You’ll also manage rewall rules, monitor system performance and help ensure that our systems meet compliance requirements.

Requirements

Proactively monitors the work queues

Perform operational tasks to resolve all incidents/requests in a timely manner and within the agreed SLA

Update incident and change tickets with resolution tasks performed

Identify, Investigate, analyze issues and errors prior to or when they occur, and log all such incidents in a timely manner. Capture all required and relevant information for immediate resolution

Provide second level support to all incidents, requests and identify the root cause of incidents and problems

Communicate with other teams and clients for extending support

Execute changes with clear identify cation of risks and mitigation plans to be captured into the change record

Escalate all tickets to seek the right focus from CoE and other teams, if needed continue the escalations to management

Work with automation teams for effort optimization and automating routine tasks

Seek and identify enhancements across the network environment

Coach Service Desk and L1 teams for technical and behavioural skills

Establish monitoring for client infrastructure

Identify problems and errors before they impact a client’s service

Lead and manage all initial client escalation for operational issues

Contribute to the change management process by logging all change requests with complete details for standard and non-standard including patching and any other changes to Configuration Items.

Ensures all changes are carried out with proper change approvals

Plan and execute approved maintenance activities

Audit and analyse incident and request tickets for quality and recommends improvements with updates to knowledge articles

Gather all required information and add it to the assigned tickets before escalating to the next tier of support

Partake and abide by CAB processes when involved in changes

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes

Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups

Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance, and considers possible changing circumstances

Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work

Ability to work well in a pressurized environment

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances

Ability to place clients at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements, and create a positive client experience throughout the total client journey

A well-working acquaintance in the Linux environment

Advanced Linux Shell Scripting

Security administration port security on switches and IP security on Routers via Access list

Installing, Configuring, and Troubleshooting of Networking Equipment: Routers and Switches

Managing, Maintaining, and Configuring an Internetwork with the help of WAN technologies like PPP, Frame-relay, dedicated T1s, ISDN, and Routing Protocols: OSPF, EIGRP, IGRP, RIP, and RIPv2. Introductory knowledge of Layer-2 Switching, Vlan’s, and Access-list

In depth knowledge of Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS), Voice over IP (VoIP), Firewall PIX, Cisco Call Manager, and routing protocol BGP

Working knowledge of Networking technologies, principles, and protocols based on OSI model, TCP/IP, UDP, IP, IP, ARP, ICMP, SMTP, FTP, TFTP addressing and MAC addresses, etc.

Understanding of IP addressing and subnetting, Routing concepts

Sound knowledge of routing protocols – RIP V1/V2, OSPF, IGRP and EIGRP

Sound knowledge of Switch Configuration and VLAN setup on Cisco switches

Implemented SNMP on devices to allow for network management

Implemented traffic filters using Standard and Extended access lists, Distribute-Lists, and Route Maps

Understanding and implementing Protocols such as (HTTP/S, DHCP, DNS, SMTP, SNMP, NTP, SSH, FTP, TFTP, HSRP, MRTG and other web-based protocols)

Perform Troubleshooting end-to-end between two sites

Understanding of SD-WAN technology

Working knowledge of FortiGate rewalls

Working knowledge of Forti Analyzer

Knowledge of Enterprise-scale LAN systems (STP, VTP, Port-channel, Trunking, VLANs, VACL’s, Stacking)

Working Understanding of Routing Protocols such as (EIGRP & OSPF)

Knowledge of Enterprise Wi-Fi technologies

Knowledge of Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) & TACACS

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Knowledge of Layer-2 Switching, Vlan’s, and Access-list

FortiGate NSE4 minimum

Advantageous

Operate FTP SSH Samba Server in the Linux Environment

Knowledge of Enterprise Monitoring (Spectrum, Cisco Prime)

Knowledge of incident management systems

Moderate years of relevant managed services experience

Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now and Remedy

Working knowledge of Infloblox

Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification (Foundation Level)

CCNA Enterprise

CCNP Enterprise and advantage

Check Point Certified Security Administrator NG with Application Intelligence (CCSA-NG AI)

Cisco Firewalls and Routers

FortiGate rewalls and switching

Desired Skills:

Cisco

CCNP

LAN System

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

