Postilion Application Specialist

May 5, 2023

Office based – Pretoria Menlyn Main.

Looking for a Postilion Specialist with extensive experience in Acquiring and POS.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum 5 years working experience in a Postilion role
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience within POS Acquiring / TermAPP, Application Builder
  • Extensive experience in Acquiring
  • Experience with Postilion Interchanges
  • PostBridge
  • Nexbridge
  • Base24,
  • VisaBase12
  • VisaSMS
  • Visa
  • MasterCard (Cr/Dr)
  • BankServ
  • Active/Active
  • Experience with ATM Driving – ATMAPP / Application Builder (NCR and Diebold)
  • Experience with 3DSecure / E-Commerce acquiring.
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience within UPF Framework
  • Experience with any database engine like (MS SQL, MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle) is an advantage.
  • Ability to read code and fix code when required
  • Familiarity with any of the following is an advantage: cryptography, ISO8583 protocol, computer networks, Postilion, HSM, Virtual Machines

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking

About The Employer:

Financial & Banking Services

