Postilion Application Specialist

Office based – Pretoria Menlyn Main.

Looking for a Postilion Specialist with extensive experience in Acquiring and POS.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 5 years working experience in a Postilion role

Minimum 5 years’ experience within POS Acquiring / TermAPP, Application Builder

Extensive experience in Acquiring

Experience with Postilion Interchanges

Experience with ATM Driving – ATMAPP / Application Builder (NCR and Diebold)

Experience with 3DSecure / E-Commerce acquiring.

Minimum 2 years’ experience within UPF Framework

Experience with any database engine like (MS SQL, MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle) is an advantage.

Ability to read code and fix code when required

Familiarity with any of the following is an advantage: cryptography, ISO8583 protocol, computer networks, Postilion, HSM, Virtual Machines

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

About The Employer:

Financial & Banking Services

