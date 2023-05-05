Postilion Application Specialist

Office based – Pretoria Menlyn Main.
Looking for a Postilion Specialist with extensive experience in Acquiring and POS.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum 5 years working experience in a Postilion role
- Minimum 5 years’ experience within POS Acquiring / TermAPP, Application Builder
- Extensive experience in Acquiring
- Experience with Postilion Interchanges
- PostBridge
- Nexbridge
- Base24,
- VisaBase12
- VisaSMS
- Visa
- MasterCard (Cr/Dr)
- BankServ
- Active/Active
- Experience with ATM Driving – ATMAPP / Application Builder (NCR and Diebold)
- Experience with 3DSecure / E-Commerce acquiring.
- Minimum 2 years’ experience within UPF Framework
- Experience with any database engine like (MS SQL, MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle) is an advantage.
- Ability to read code and fix code when required
- Familiarity with any of the following is an advantage: cryptography, ISO8583 protocol, computer networks, Postilion, HSM, Virtual Machines
Desired Skills:
- POS
- Acquiring
- Card Acquiring
- POS Acquiring
- Postilion
- ActiveActive
- VISA
- MasterCard
- BankServ
- Base24
- Nexbridge
- PostBridge
- ATM Driving
- ISO8583
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
About The Employer:
Financial & Banking Services