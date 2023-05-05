Project Manager

A large renewable company with offices around the world is looking for a Project Manager.

Join a firm with a reputation for excellent management and recognised as a leader in their industry worldwide.

Minimum requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or related discipline is preferred. Other degrees or qualifications will be considered proving extensive experience in relevant industries.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in operative project execution and construction site management for complex technical projects either in the civil construction, manufacturing and plant engineering industry, the wind turbine or similar

Demonstrated ability to successfully complete large-scale projects, managing multidisciplinary teams.

Driving Licence

Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment

Office suite professional and other Suites are a plus.

P6 and Microsoft Project

File server access & Sharepoints

Your responsibilities will include:

Ensure the project is delivered in accordance with the terms of the supply contract with the customer, paying special attention to safety, quality, schedule and budget.

Manage the relationship with the customer and ensure satisfaction during the execution of the project.

Lead the team of representatives from different departments involved in the project; finance, procurement, engineering, and operations (EHS, quality, manufacturing, logistics, construction and commissioning)

Report to the customer as requested by the contract and participate in the project review meetings with the customer, normally in customer´s office or at site.

Visit the project site on a monthly basis as a minimum.

Report formally and informally about project status and risks on a weekly basis as a minimum, or otherwise as required by the disciplinary or functional supervisor.

Provide support and participate in those activities needed to improve the company’s operations, such as: processes improvement, lessons learned, improvement or optimization strategies, etc.

Should you meet the above requirements, please send a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed] or call Roxanne/Hannah/Stella on [Phone Number Removed];.

