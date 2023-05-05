Project Manager (Hybrid)

We are looking for a well-versed Agile Project Manager whose role would be crucial in ensuring successful project delivery through effective planning, coordination, and execution.

At least 5 years’ proven experience as a Project Manager in an Agile SDLC environment, with a track record of Successfully Delivering Complex Projects.

Strong understanding of Agile methodologies and practices, such as Scrum, Kanban, and Lean.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate with diverse stakeholders.

Strong leadership and team management skills, with the ability to motivate and guide cross-functional teams.

Required Qualification

Matric/Grade 12

Preferred Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience) is an advantage.

Any Project Management Certification is Highly advantageous

The successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing the entire project lifecycle, from initiation to closure, and working closely with cross-functional teams to achieve project goals and deliverables within scope, schedule, and budget.

Project Planning: Collaborate with stakeholders to define project scope, objectives, deliverables, and requirements. Develop detailed project plans, including timelines, budgets, and resource allocation. Ensure that the Agile principles and practices are followed in project planning.

Agile Methodology: Drive Agile practices and methodologies across the project team, such as Scrum or Kanban. Facilitate Agile ceremonies, including daily stand-ups, sprint planning, sprint reviews, and sprint retrospectives. Foster a culture of continuous improvement and adaptability.

Team Management: Build and lead a high-performing project team. Assign tasks and responsibilities to team members and provide guidance and support to ensure timely and quality delivery of project milestones. Foster a collaborative and inclusive team environment.

Stakeholder Management: Establish and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders, including clients, team members, senior management, and other relevant parties. Communicate project status, risks, and issues in a timely and transparent manner. Manage stakeholder expectations and ensure customer satisfaction.

Risk Management: Identify, assess, and manage project risks and issues. Develop contingency plans and mitigation strategies. Proactively address any potential obstacles or challenges to project success.

Quality Assurance: Ensure that all project deliverables meet the defined quality standards. Review and approve project documentation, including requirements, design documents, test plans, and other project artifacts. Conduct quality reviews and audits as needed.

Budget and Resource Management: Monitor project budget and resource utilization. Track project expenses and forecast costs. Optimize resource allocation and utilization to ensure efficient project delivery.

Reporting and Documentation: Prepare regular project status reports and present them to stakeholders. Maintain accurate project documentation, including project plans, schedules, risks, issues, and lessons learned. Capture and share best practices and lessons learned to improve future project outcomes.

Continuous Improvement: Actively seek feedback from team members and stakeholders to identify areas of improvement. Drive process improvements to optimize project delivery and enhance team performance.

Training and Mentoring: Provide guidance, coaching, and mentoring to team members on Agile practices, tools, and techniques. Conduct training sessions to promote Agile understanding and adoption across the organization.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid work model – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position