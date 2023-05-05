Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A large renewable company with offices around the world is looking for a Project Manager.
Join a firm with a reputation for excellent management and recognised as a leader in their industry worldwide.
Minimum requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in engineering or related discipline is preferred. Other degrees or qualifications will be considered proving extensive experience in relevant industries.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in operative project execution and construction site management for complex technical projects either in the civil construction, manufacturing and plant engineering industry, the wind turbine or similar
- Demonstrated ability to successfully complete large-scale projects, managing multidisciplinary teams.
- Driving Licence
- Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment
- Office suite professional and other Suites are a plus.
- P6 and Microsoft Project
- File server access & Sharepoints
Your responsibilities will include:
- Ensure the project is delivered in accordance with the terms of the supply contract with the customer, paying special attention to safety, quality, schedule and budget.
- Manage the relationship with the customer and ensure satisfaction during the execution of the project.
- Lead the team of representatives from different departments involved in the project; finance, procurement, engineering, and operations (EHS, quality, manufacturing, logistics, construction and commissioning)
- Report to the customer as requested by the contract and participate in the project review meetings with the customer, normally in customer´s office or at site.
- Visit the project site on a monthly basis as a minimum.
- Report formally and informally about project status and risks on a weekly basis as a minimum, or otherwise as required by the disciplinary or functional supervisor.
- Provide support and participate in those activities needed to improve the company’s operations, such as: processes improvement, lessons learned, improvement or optimization strategies, etc.
Should you meet the above requirements, please send a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed] or call Roxanne/Hannah/Stella on [Phone Number Removed];.
Desired Skills:
- engineering
- project management
- managing