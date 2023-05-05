SAP Test Analyst (Supply chain DC logistics) at Tata Consultancy Services

Location :Western Cape Town

Successful business solutions (new and changed applications / functionality), defect fixes,

System enhancements

End-to-end, systems integration and regression testing,

Disaster recovery testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents,

Non-functional testing such as performance-related and security-related testing.

Desired Skills:

SAP

test

Testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,171 of the world’s best-trained consultants with 157 nationalities in 53 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

