Scrum Master

May 5, 2023

Our client in the Insurance Industry is seeking to employ a DIGITAL SCRUM MASTER with 5 – 8 years’ experience in project/software delivery to lead their software development team and to manage deployment of Infrastructure Solutions.
DUTIES

  • Facilitate agile/Scrum/SAFe ceremonies within feature team and as part of broader delivery programme: Work with team to arrange daily stand-up meetings and Facilitate communication and collaboration within the feature team and with other teams and stakeholders
  • Promote quality delivery of incremental value: Foster agile engineering practices such as continuous integration (CI) to reduce development time and improve the architecture and quality of the product
  • Drive culture change towards agility and servant leadership within team and across broader delivery organisation: Coach and guide the team and organisation on how to use Agile/Scrum/SAFe practices and values to delight customers
  • Continuous improvement to ensure effective service: Ensure adherence to organisational policies, practices and procedures.
  • Service delivery to ensure customer satisfaction: Establish productive operational relationships with key stakeholders in the various channels and administrative teams
  • Ensure cost efficiency through financial and corporate governance
  • Manage quality people practices

EDUCATION AND KNOWLEDGE

  • Scrum Master Certified SAFe® Advanced Scrum Master or Advanced Certified Scrum Master (A-CSM) or Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) desirable
  • Bachelor’s degree in Business, Commerce or Information Systems

KNOWLEDGE OF / EXPERIENCE IN:

  • Kanban
  • using tracking and collaboration tools such as Jira.
  • Typically used Agile techniques such as User Stories, ATDD, TDD, etc.

Desired Skills:

  • Digital
  • Agile technques
  • Scaled agile
  • Scrum Master
  • Scrum certified
  • Software

Learn more/Apply for this position