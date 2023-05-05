Scrum Master – Gauteng Turffontein

Our client in the Insurance Industry is seeking to employ a DIGITAL SCRUM MASTER with 5 – 8 years’ experience in project/software delivery to lead their software development team and to manage deployment of Infrastructure Solutions.

DUTIES

Facilitate agile/Scrum/SAFe ceremonies within feature team and as part of broader delivery programme: Work with team to arrange daily stand-up meetings and Facilitate communication and collaboration within the feature team and with other teams and stakeholders

Promote quality delivery of incremental value: Foster agile engineering practices such as continuous integration (CI) to reduce development time and improve the architecture and quality of the product

Drive culture change towards agility and servant leadership within team and across broader delivery organisation: Coach and guide the team and organisation on how to use Agile/Scrum/SAFe practices and values to delight customers

Continuous improvement to ensure effective service: Ensure adherence to organisational policies, practices and procedures.

Service delivery to ensure customer satisfaction: Establish productive operational relationships with key stakeholders in the various channels and administrative teams

Ensure cost efficiency through financial and corporate governance

Manage quality people practices

EDUCATION AND KNOWLEDGE

Scrum Master Certified SAFe® Advanced Scrum Master or Advanced Certified Scrum Master (A-CSM) or Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) desirable

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Commerce or Information Systems

KNOWLEDGE OF / EXPERIENCE IN:



Kanban

using tracking and collaboration tools such as Jira.

Typically used Agile techniques such as User Stories, ATDD, TDD, etc.

Desired Skills:

Digital

Agile technques

Scaled agile

Scrum Master

Scrum certified

Software

