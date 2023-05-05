Scrum Master – Gauteng Turffontein

Our client in the Insurance Industry is seeking to employ a DIGITAL SCRUM MASTER with 5 – 8 years’ experience in project/software delivery to lead their software development team and to manage deployment of Infrastructure Solutions.
DUTIES
- Facilitate agile/Scrum/SAFe ceremonies within feature team and as part of broader delivery programme: Work with team to arrange daily stand-up meetings and Facilitate communication and collaboration within the feature team and with other teams and stakeholders
- Promote quality delivery of incremental value: Foster agile engineering practices such as continuous integration (CI) to reduce development time and improve the architecture and quality of the product
- Drive culture change towards agility and servant leadership within team and across broader delivery organisation: Coach and guide the team and organisation on how to use Agile/Scrum/SAFe practices and values to delight customers
- Continuous improvement to ensure effective service: Ensure adherence to organisational policies, practices and procedures.
- Service delivery to ensure customer satisfaction: Establish productive operational relationships with key stakeholders in the various channels and administrative teams
- Ensure cost efficiency through financial and corporate governance
- Manage quality people practices
EDUCATION AND KNOWLEDGE
- Scrum Master Certified SAFe® Advanced Scrum Master or Advanced Certified Scrum Master (A-CSM) or Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) desirable
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Commerce or Information Systems
KNOWLEDGE OF / EXPERIENCE IN:
- Kanban
- using tracking and collaboration tools such as Jira.
- Typically used Agile techniques such as User Stories, ATDD, TDD, etc.
Desired Skills:
- Digital
- Agile technques
- Scaled agile
- Scrum Master
- Scrum certified
- Software