Scrum Master (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 5, 2023

Do you have a passion for Agile methodologies and a talent for guiding teams to success? We’re seeking an experienced Scrum Master to join our team! As our Scrum Master, you’ll play a critical role in leading our Agile development process and helping our team deliver high-quality software solutions to our clients.

  • Experience within the Telco Domain would be preferred.

  • Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles.

  • Proven experience within a Product Driven and Custom Development environment.

  • At least 5 years’ experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.

  • Ability to understand technical issues at a high level.

  • Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines.

  • Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion.

  • High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility.

  • Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.

  • Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.

Required Qualification

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification

  • A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred.

  • Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.

  • High velocity communicator – making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.

  • Runs daily, weekly, and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.

  • Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams, and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.

  • Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives.

  • Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools.

  • Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization.

  • Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.

  • Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog.

  • Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team.

  • Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.

  • Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum master’s on Agile methodologies and practices.

  • Coach and mentor, the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company.

  • Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice

  • Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects such as:

    • Studying business needs and eliciting requirements.

    • Documenting requirements into a product backlog with clear and unambiguous acceptance criteria and business rules.

    • Ensuring that the requirements are delivered in the implemented solution, on time and of a top quality.

    • Preparing Release Notes.

    • Post Go-Live Reporting.

    • Developing and maintaining User Guides.

  • Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

  • Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

  • Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

  • A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

  • Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

