Scrum Master (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Do you have a passion for Agile methodologies and a talent for guiding teams to success? We’re seeking an experienced Scrum Master to join our team! As our Scrum Master, you’ll play a critical role in leading our Agile development process and helping our team deliver high-quality software solutions to our clients.
- Experience within the Telco Domain would be preferred.
- Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles.
- Proven experience within a Product Driven and Custom Development environment.
- At least 5 years’ experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.
- Ability to understand technical issues at a high level.
- Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines.
- Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion.
- High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility.
- Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.
- Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.
Required Qualification
- Matric
Preferred Qualification
- A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred.
- Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.
- High velocity communicator – making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.
- Runs daily, weekly, and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.
- Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams, and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.
- Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives.
- Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools.
- Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization.
- Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.
- Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog.
- Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team.
- Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.
- Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum master’s on Agile methodologies and practices.
- Coach and mentor, the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company.
- Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice
- Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects such as:
- Studying business needs and eliciting requirements.
- Documenting requirements into a product backlog with clear and unambiguous acceptance criteria and business rules.
- Ensuring that the requirements are delivered in the implemented solution, on time and of a top quality.
- Preparing Release Notes.
- Post Go-Live Reporting.
- Developing and maintaining User Guides.
- Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.
- Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.
- Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.
- A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.
- Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.
12 Months Contract
Hybrid work model – Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML