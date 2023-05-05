Scrum Master (Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

Do you have a passion for Agile methodologies and a talent for guiding teams to success? We’re seeking an experienced Scrum Master to join our team! As our Scrum Master, you’ll play a critical role in leading our Agile development process and helping our team deliver high-quality software solutions to our clients.

Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate

Related Industry Certification

Qualification Preferred:

SCRUM Certified

+6 years’ relevant experience as a Scrum Master or similar role with advanced knowledge and experience delivering diverse IT solutions through the Scrum Software Development Methodology, Driving Agility Within Development Teams, and managing sprints and backlogs in a variety of environments – (essential).

Solid experience Managing Multiple Scrum Teams and feature development in one backlog and understanding of standard software development roles and responsibilities – (essential).

Experience should include one or more of the following IT functional areas – (desired).

Planning and Merchandising



Digital Technologies / Ecommerce



Retail and Functional Services



Data and Analytics



Business Engagement and strategy



IT Financial Services

Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.

High velocity communicator – making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.

Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.

Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.

Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives

Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools

Provide updated reports on Agile process for the wider organization

Report on team progress, Delivery as well as identified Impediment and risks.

Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.

Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog

Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team

Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.

Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum Masters on Agile methodologies and practices

Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company

Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice

12 Months Contract

Hybrid – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

