Scrum Master (Hybrid)

Do you have a passion for Agile methodologies and a talent for guiding teams to success? We’re seeking an experienced Scrum Master to join our team! As our Scrum Master, you’ll play a critical role in leading our Agile development process and helping our team deliver high-quality software solutions to our clients.

Experience within the Telco Domain would be preferred.

Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles.

Proven experience within a Product Driven and Custom Development environment.

At least 5 years’ experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.

Ability to understand technical issues at a high level.

Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines.

Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion.

High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility.

Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.

Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.

Required Qualification

Matric

Preferred Qualification

A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred.

Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.

High velocity communicator – making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.

Runs daily, weekly, and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.

Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams, and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.

Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives.

Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools.

Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization.

Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.

Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog.

Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team.

Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.

Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum master’s on Agile methodologies and practices.

Coach and mentor, the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company.

Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice

Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects such as: Studying business needs and eliciting requirements. Documenting requirements into a product backlog with clear and unambiguous acceptance criteria and business rules. Ensuring that the requirements are delivered in the implemented solution, on time and of a top quality. Preparing Release Notes. Post Go-Live Reporting. Developing and maintaining User Guides.



Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

