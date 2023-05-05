Senior Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 5, 2023

We have an opening for a Senior Automation Tester at a Lead level (10+ years’ experience) to join our Johannesburg team on a contract basis.

If you’re looking for a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT related qualification

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Lead the Test Implementation in accordance with the agreed Quality Assurance principles and standards.

  • Ensure alignment across Business Analysis, Development, Quality Assurance, and Environment to optimise the testing efficiencies across the Product delivery stack.

  • Ensure team effectiveness and healthy team dynamics.

  • Operate in a SAFe construct.

  • Good Automation Engineering abilities.

  • Front-End Automation testing.

  • API experience using Rest Assured.

  • Experience creating frameworks from scratch.

  • Tools include JMeter and Selenium/Appium.

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position