Senior BI Analyst

May 5, 2023

We have an exciting opportunity for a Senior BI Analyst to join our team.

This is a remote work opportunity.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • BS or MS in computer science or information systems along with 5+ years’ work experience in a related field

  • Microsoft certification – Designing and Implementing Enterprise-Scale Analytics Using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI (not required but would be an advantage)

Experience Required:

  • 4+ years experience

  • Business Analysis – must be able to interact with key stakeholders, gather requirements, solutionize it and solution meets user requirements.

  • To engaging with end users to design, configure and support Power BI reports.

  • Integration and consolidation of data from multiple data sources

  • Database design – extensive knowledge of normalised- and dimensional modelling design (specifically Kimball)

  • Data visualization and analytics, working with businesses to shape and implement their BI strategies, improve operational functions, efficiencies, and ultimate performance.

  • Advanced Power BI data modelling, visualisation, and management of Power BI platform

  • Azure Data Platform technology stack:
    o Data Lake Storage
    o Azure SQL Database
    o Synapse Analytics

  • Advanced level experience in SQL querying and DAX

  • SSRS, SSAS, SSIS (not required but would be an advantage)

  • Data cleansing, visualisation, and reporting

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Engage with multiple stakeholders to gather organisational requirements and align on approach of data visualisation.

  • Analyse business requirements, compile user stories and specifications and report mock-ups for developers.

  • BI Analyst is the link between business stakeholders and translates business requirements to technical requirements for the BI Developers

  • Responsible for tying data insights to actionable results that increase profitability or efficiency.

  • Design analytical (dimensional) models to be used by Power BI and dependency matrices.

  • Collaborate with the data engineer in mapping entities to source systems and extract-, load transformation processes required.

  • Maintain a data dictionary, logical and physical data models.

  • Ensure BI Developers build a solution that is user-friendly, has a logical flow in the storytelling which answers business critical questions and provides key strategic insights and operational efficiencies for effective decision making.

  • Validate the final deliverables and ensure that business metric calculations are correct and content delivery is concise and consistent.

  • Ensure all requests for reports by business stakeholders are methodically logged, prioritised, developed and delivered.

  • Responsible for coaching team members and wider business to ensure Power BI knowledge and skills are shared.

  • Manage and maintain the creation, publishing, and security aspects of Power BI Reports in the most efficient manner.

  • Must have deep knowledge of the business domain and often use SQL alongside noncoding tools to communicate insights derived from data.

  • Ability to identify, clarify and resolve assigned issues and key risks as needed.

  • Good communication skills – verbal and in writing

  • Ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines.

  • Approachable with ability to work independent or as part of team,

  • Analytical approach to problem solving.

  • Detail oriented

  • Entrepreneurial, confident, and self- motivated

  • Keen to learn new skills.

  • Resourcefulness to address issues.

  • Problem-solving mindset

  • Customer-orientated mindset

  • Time management

  • Professionalism

  • Flexibility

Work Environment:

  • Remote work model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

