Senior BI Analyst

We have an exciting opportunity for a Senior BI Analyst to join our team.

This is a remote work opportunity.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

BS or MS in computer science or information systems along with 5+ years’ work experience in a related field

Microsoft certification – Designing and Implementing Enterprise-Scale Analytics Using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI (not required but would be an advantage)

Experience Required:

4+ years experience

Business Analysis – must be able to interact with key stakeholders, gather requirements, solutionize it and solution meets user requirements.

To engaging with end users to design, configure and support Power BI reports.

Integration and consolidation of data from multiple data sources

Database design – extensive knowledge of normalised- and dimensional modelling design (specifically Kimball)

Data visualization and analytics, working with businesses to shape and implement their BI strategies, improve operational functions, efficiencies, and ultimate performance.

Advanced Power BI data modelling, visualisation, and management of Power BI platform

Azure Data Platform technology stack:

o Data Lake Storage

o Azure SQL Database

o Synapse Analytics

o Data Lake Storage o Azure SQL Database o Synapse Analytics Advanced level experience in SQL querying and DAX

SSRS, SSAS, SSIS (not required but would be an advantage)

Data cleansing, visualisation, and reporting

Duties/Responsibilities:

Engage with multiple stakeholders to gather organisational requirements and align on approach of data visualisation.

Analyse business requirements, compile user stories and specifications and report mock-ups for developers.

BI Analyst is the link between business stakeholders and translates business requirements to technical requirements for the BI Developers

Responsible for tying data insights to actionable results that increase profitability or efficiency.

Design analytical (dimensional) models to be used by Power BI and dependency matrices.

Collaborate with the data engineer in mapping entities to source systems and extract-, load transformation processes required.

Maintain a data dictionary, logical and physical data models.

Ensure BI Developers build a solution that is user-friendly, has a logical flow in the storytelling which answers business critical questions and provides key strategic insights and operational efficiencies for effective decision making.

Validate the final deliverables and ensure that business metric calculations are correct and content delivery is concise and consistent.

Ensure all requests for reports by business stakeholders are methodically logged, prioritised, developed and delivered.

Responsible for coaching team members and wider business to ensure Power BI knowledge and skills are shared.

Manage and maintain the creation, publishing, and security aspects of Power BI Reports in the most efficient manner.

Must have deep knowledge of the business domain and often use SQL alongside noncoding tools to communicate insights derived from data.

Ability to identify, clarify and resolve assigned issues and key risks as needed.

Good communication skills – verbal and in writing

Ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines.

Approachable with ability to work independent or as part of team,

Analytical approach to problem solving.

Detail oriented

Entrepreneurial, confident, and self- motivated

Keen to learn new skills.

Resourcefulness to address issues.

Problem-solving mindset

Customer-orientated mindset

Time management

Professionalism

Flexibility

Work Environment:

Remote work model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position