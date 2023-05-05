Senior BI Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We have an exciting opportunity for a Senior BI Analyst to join our team.
This is a remote work opportunity.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- BS or MS in computer science or information systems along with 5+ years’ work experience in a related field
- Microsoft certification – Designing and Implementing Enterprise-Scale Analytics Using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI (not required but would be an advantage)
Experience Required:
- 4+ years experience
- Business Analysis – must be able to interact with key stakeholders, gather requirements, solutionize it and solution meets user requirements.
- To engaging with end users to design, configure and support Power BI reports.
- Integration and consolidation of data from multiple data sources
- Database design – extensive knowledge of normalised- and dimensional modelling design (specifically Kimball)
- Data visualization and analytics, working with businesses to shape and implement their BI strategies, improve operational functions, efficiencies, and ultimate performance.
- Advanced Power BI data modelling, visualisation, and management of Power BI platform
- Azure Data Platform technology stack:
o Data Lake Storage
o Azure SQL Database
o Synapse Analytics
- Advanced level experience in SQL querying and DAX
- SSRS, SSAS, SSIS (not required but would be an advantage)
- Data cleansing, visualisation, and reporting
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Engage with multiple stakeholders to gather organisational requirements and align on approach of data visualisation.
- Analyse business requirements, compile user stories and specifications and report mock-ups for developers.
- BI Analyst is the link between business stakeholders and translates business requirements to technical requirements for the BI Developers
- Responsible for tying data insights to actionable results that increase profitability or efficiency.
- Design analytical (dimensional) models to be used by Power BI and dependency matrices.
- Collaborate with the data engineer in mapping entities to source systems and extract-, load transformation processes required.
- Maintain a data dictionary, logical and physical data models.
- Ensure BI Developers build a solution that is user-friendly, has a logical flow in the storytelling which answers business critical questions and provides key strategic insights and operational efficiencies for effective decision making.
- Validate the final deliverables and ensure that business metric calculations are correct and content delivery is concise and consistent.
- Ensure all requests for reports by business stakeholders are methodically logged, prioritised, developed and delivered.
- Responsible for coaching team members and wider business to ensure Power BI knowledge and skills are shared.
- Manage and maintain the creation, publishing, and security aspects of Power BI Reports in the most efficient manner.
- Must have deep knowledge of the business domain and often use SQL alongside noncoding tools to communicate insights derived from data.
- Ability to identify, clarify and resolve assigned issues and key risks as needed.
- Good communication skills – verbal and in writing
- Ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines.
- Approachable with ability to work independent or as part of team,
- Analytical approach to problem solving.
- Detail oriented
- Entrepreneurial, confident, and self- motivated
- Keen to learn new skills.
- Resourcefulness to address issues.
- Problem-solving mindset
- Customer-orientated mindset
- Time management
- Professionalism
- Flexibility
Work Environment:
- Remote work model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML