Senior BI Developer

We have an exciting opportunity for a Senior BI Developer to join our team.

This is a remote work opportunity.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Degree or 3-year diploma (not required but would be an advantage)

Microsoft certification – Designing and Implementing Enterprise-Scale Analytics Using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI (not required but would be an advantage)

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (not required but would be an advantage)

Experience Required:

4+ years relevant experience with sufficient knowledge to develop solutions using the following technologies:

Microsoft SQL Server architecture

SQL queries

Power BI development (datasets, models, reports and dashboards)

User Experience design and best practices

DAX and Power Query

Dimensional model design principles

Good understanding of Power BI architecture (configuring On-prem Gateway, Direct Query, Direct Link, scheduled refresh, user access, workspaces, RLS, parameterisation)

Azure fundamentals

Microsoft Dynamics 365 (not required but would be an advantage)

Financial- and Logistics reporting

Developing reports using SQL Server Reporting Services

SQL Server Analysis Services (not required but would be an advantage)

Duties/Responsibilities:

Build reports and dashboards and ensure delivery of relevant content to key stakeholders in the organisation.

Designed according to User Experience (UX) best practices to ensure it provides clear and logical insights which are both visually interesting and functional.

Deploy and support the solution – keeping the reports up to date, fix defects and enhance it. Timely delivery of content is of outmost importance.

Function independently and self-motivated

Innovative and creative

Must be keen to learn.

Must be a team player.

Good communication skills

Ability handle pressure and meet deadlines.

Effective time management

Professionalism

Work Environment:

Remote work model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

