Senior BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We have an exciting opportunity for a Senior BI Developer to join our team.
This is a remote work opportunity.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Degree or 3-year diploma (not required but would be an advantage)
- Microsoft certification – Designing and Implementing Enterprise-Scale Analytics Using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI (not required but would be an advantage)
- Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (not required but would be an advantage)
Experience Required:
- 4+ years relevant experience with sufficient knowledge to develop solutions using the following technologies:
- Microsoft SQL Server architecture
- SQL queries
- Power BI development (datasets, models, reports and dashboards)
- User Experience design and best practices
- DAX and Power Query
- Dimensional model design principles
- Good understanding of Power BI architecture (configuring On-prem Gateway, Direct Query, Direct Link, scheduled refresh, user access, workspaces, RLS, parameterisation)
- Azure fundamentals
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 (not required but would be an advantage)
- Financial- and Logistics reporting
- Developing reports using SQL Server Reporting Services
- SQL Server Analysis Services (not required but would be an advantage)
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Build reports and dashboards and ensure delivery of relevant content to key stakeholders in the organisation.
- Designed according to User Experience (UX) best practices to ensure it provides clear and logical insights which are both visually interesting and functional.
- Deploy and support the solution – keeping the reports up to date, fix defects and enhance it. Timely delivery of content is of outmost importance.
- Function independently and self-motivated
- Innovative and creative
- Must be keen to learn.
- Must be a team player.
- Good communication skills
- Ability handle pressure and meet deadlines.
- Effective time management
- Professionalism
Work Environment:
- Remote work model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML