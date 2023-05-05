Senior BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 5, 2023

We have an exciting opportunity for a Senior BI Developer to join our team.

This is a remote work opportunity.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Degree or 3-year diploma (not required but would be an advantage)

  • Microsoft certification – Designing and Implementing Enterprise-Scale Analytics Using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI (not required but would be an advantage)

  • Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (not required but would be an advantage)

Experience Required:

  • 4+ years relevant experience with sufficient knowledge to develop solutions using the following technologies:

  • Microsoft SQL Server architecture

  • SQL queries

  • Power BI development (datasets, models, reports and dashboards)

  • User Experience design and best practices

  • DAX and Power Query

  • Dimensional model design principles

  • Good understanding of Power BI architecture (configuring On-prem Gateway, Direct Query, Direct Link, scheduled refresh, user access, workspaces, RLS, parameterisation)

  • Azure fundamentals

  • Microsoft Dynamics 365 (not required but would be an advantage)

  • Financial- and Logistics reporting

  • Developing reports using SQL Server Reporting Services

  • SQL Server Analysis Services (not required but would be an advantage)

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Build reports and dashboards and ensure delivery of relevant content to key stakeholders in the organisation.

  • Designed according to User Experience (UX) best practices to ensure it provides clear and logical insights which are both visually interesting and functional.

  • Deploy and support the solution – keeping the reports up to date, fix defects and enhance it. Timely delivery of content is of outmost importance.

  • Function independently and self-motivated

  • Innovative and creative

  • Must be keen to learn.

  • Must be a team player.

  • Good communication skills

  • Ability handle pressure and meet deadlines.

  • Effective time management

  • Professionalism

Work Environment:

  • Remote work model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position