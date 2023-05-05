Our top client in the Insurance Industry seeking to employ a 5+ years’ experienced Senior Developer, to work on Software Engineering projects using available frameworks and tools and establishing plans for projects with on-time and on-budget project goals.
DUTIES
Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements.
Participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of epics, features, stories to be delivered
Delivery of a well-structured and standard designed solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team
The management and optimization of applications for maximum speed and scalability
Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients
REQUIREMENTS
Microservices architecture and RESTful API services experience
Familiar working with Cloud Technologies (AWS)
Frontend JavaScript frameworks such as Angular Knowledge and CI/CD practices
SKILLS
Problem-Solving
Data migration, transformation and scripting
Java and JavaScript
Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
Desired Skills:
- Unit testing
- Java
- Angular
- AWS
- RESTful API
- CI/CD
- Integration