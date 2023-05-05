Senior Developer

Our top client in the Insurance Industry seeking to employ a 5+ years’ experienced Senior Developer, to work on Software Engineering projects using available frameworks and tools and establishing plans for projects with on-time and on-budget project goals.

DUTIES

Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements.

Participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of epics, features, stories to be delivered

Delivery of a well-structured and standard designed solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team

The management and optimization of applications for maximum speed and scalability

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients

REQUIREMENTS

Microservices architecture and RESTful API services experience

Familiar working with Cloud Technologies (AWS)

Frontend JavaScript frameworks such as Angular Knowledge and CI/CD practices

SKILLS

Problem-Solving

Data migration, transformation and scripting

Java and JavaScript

Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

Desired Skills:

Unit testing

Java

Angular

AWS

RESTful API

CI/CD

Integration

Learn more/Apply for this position