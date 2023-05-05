Senior ERP Consultant at FUJIFILM MicroChannel – Remote Remote

FOR AUSTRALIA RELOCATION
Job Summary
Working in a hybrid working environment, the ERP Consulting team is looking for a motivated and experienced consultant to work with our clients on existing and new projects. This client-facing role requires someone who is passionate about providing an exceptional customer experience during the delivery of services for ERP implementations including pre-sales, requirements analysis, training, and ongoing support. We will consider expertise in SAP BUSINESS ONE, SAGE 300, and ACUMATICA.
Experience and Skills Required
- Minimum 7 years’ experience with ERP solutions
- Experience in successful end-to-end systems implementations (ERP/CRM/Financial – e.g. SAP Business One, Sage 300, Acumatica)
- A successful track record of working closely with clients, sales specialists, and account teams
- Systems pre-sales experience
- Superior communication skills, both written and verbal formats
- Good business process knowledge
- Service oriented and passionate about helping clients
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Disciplined, organized, punctual, and caring attitude
- Must be open to relocate to SYDNEY or MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – sponsored fully by FUJIFILM MicroChannel
Education and Certifications
- Relevant degree in Accounting or relevant business qualification, Information Technology, or practical industry experience
- Certification in SAP Business One, Sage 300, and/or Acumatica
Desired Skills:
- SAP Business One
- Sage 300
- Acumatica
- Implementation
- Accounting
About The Employer:
FUJIFILM MicroChannel is a leading business technology solutions company founded in 1995 with a diverse solutions portfolio across ERP, CRM, Retail, Managed Services, and business applications. A market leading and progressive company with headquarters in Australia, MicroChannel has received more than 100 awards, providing a rich environment for career growth and development.
Note – In March 2023, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp acquired MicroChannel Services Pty Ltd and its subsidiaries.