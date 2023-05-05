Senior ERP Consultant at FUJIFILM MicroChannel

May 5, 2023

FOR AUSTRALIA RELOCATION

Job Summary

Working in a hybrid working environment, the ERP Consulting team is looking for a motivated and experienced consultant to work with our clients on existing and new projects. This client-facing role requires someone who is passionate about providing an exceptional customer experience during the delivery of services for ERP implementations including pre-sales, requirements analysis, training, and ongoing support. We will consider expertise in SAP BUSINESS ONE, SAGE 300, and ACUMATICA.

Experience and Skills Required

  • Minimum 7 years’ experience with ERP solutions
  • Experience in successful end-to-end systems implementations (ERP/CRM/Financial – e.g. SAP Business One, Sage 300, Acumatica)
  • A successful track record of working closely with clients, sales specialists, and account teams
  • Systems pre-sales experience
  • Superior communication skills, both written and verbal formats
  • Good business process knowledge
  • Service oriented and passionate about helping clients
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills
  • Disciplined, organized, punctual, and caring attitude
  • Must be open to relocate to SYDNEY or MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – sponsored fully by FUJIFILM MicroChannel

Education and Certifications

  • Relevant degree in Accounting or relevant business qualification, Information Technology, or practical industry experience
  • Certification in SAP Business One, Sage 300, and/or Acumatica

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Business One
  • Sage 300
  • Acumatica
  • Implementation
  • Accounting

About The Employer:

FUJIFILM MicroChannel is a leading business technology solutions company founded in 1995 with a diverse solutions portfolio across ERP, CRM, Retail, Managed Services, and business applications. A market leading and progressive company with headquarters in Australia, MicroChannel has received more than 100 awards, providing a rich environment for career growth and development.

Note – In March 2023, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp acquired MicroChannel Services Pty Ltd and its subsidiaries.

