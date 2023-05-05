Senior ERP Consultant at FUJIFILM MicroChannel

FOR AUSTRALIA RELOCATION

Job Summary

Working in a hybrid working environment, the ERP Consulting team is looking for a motivated and experienced consultant to work with our clients on existing and new projects. This client-facing role requires someone who is passionate about providing an exceptional customer experience during the delivery of services for ERP implementations including pre-sales, requirements analysis, training, and ongoing support. We will consider expertise in SAP BUSINESS ONE, SAGE 300, and ACUMATICA.

Experience and Skills Required

Minimum 7 years’ experience with ERP solutions

Experience in successful end-to-end systems implementations (ERP/CRM/Financial – e.g. SAP Business One, Sage 300, Acumatica)

A successful track record of working closely with clients, sales specialists, and account teams

Systems pre-sales experience

Superior communication skills, both written and verbal formats

Good business process knowledge

Service oriented and passionate about helping clients

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Disciplined, organized, punctual, and caring attitude

Must be open to relocate to SYDNEY or MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – sponsored fully by FUJIFILM MicroChannel

Education and Certifications

Relevant degree in Accounting or relevant business qualification, Information Technology, or practical industry experience

Certification in SAP Business One, Sage 300, and/or Acumatica

Desired Skills:

SAP Business One

Sage 300

Acumatica

Implementation

Accounting

About The Employer:

FUJIFILM MicroChannel is a leading business technology solutions company founded in 1995 with a diverse solutions portfolio across ERP, CRM, Retail, Managed Services, and business applications. A market leading and progressive company with headquarters in Australia, MicroChannel has received more than 100 awards, providing a rich environment for career growth and development.

Note – In March 2023, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp acquired MicroChannel Services Pty Ltd and its subsidiaries.

