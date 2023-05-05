Senior .Net Software Developer

May 5, 2023

TOP VACANCY ALERT

Our client in the IT sector is looking to employ a Senior .Net Software Developer to their team, this is a remote position.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:

  • Can use GIT as version control.
  • Expert with the .NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC).
  • Expert with architecture styles/ APISs e.g. REST and RPC.
  • 7+ years software development experience.
  • Has strong problem-solving skills and a willingness to learn new things quickly.
  • Good communicator and team player.
  • Positive attitude.
  • Has a relevant Bachelor’s Degree/ Diploma.
  • Exposure to the full software life cycle.
  • Proven experience meeting deadlines and developing high performance, scalable, and quality software.
  • Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications developed.
  • Ability to work in an ambiguous, high-pressure environment and meet agreed deadlines.
  • Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.
  • Must be comfortable meeting with clients from time to time.

Responsibilities:

  • Our projects range from platform products to bespoke software development.

Why should you work for our prestigious client?

  • Join a team of 15+ developers.
  • You feel part of a community, you’re not just a number.
  • Work with a caring team that is always ready to help you.
  • We’re constantly pushing to do things better, investing in best practices and latest technology.
  • We protect our developers and don’t believe in overtime as a rule.
  • You can work from home. We provide the flexibility for you to work from anywhere as long as you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work.
  • Team members are not over worked, and we respect people’s personal time.
  • There is a great relationship between team members.
  • No micro-management.
  • We have bi-annual career catchups. We strongly encourage and contribute towards further learning.
  • We send you on conferences, in order for you to learn and experience new things.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of submitting your application.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • .Net
  • REST
  • MVC
  • SQL Server
  • GIT
  • IT Architecture

