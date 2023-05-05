Senior Network Security Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Key Roles and Responsibilities
Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts
Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail
Assist in analyzing, assigning and escalating support calls
Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems
- Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary
- Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients
- Expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization
- Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze, and recommend improvement in quality
- Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by the company
- Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation
Knowledge, Skills and Attributes
- Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups
- Ability to plans activities and projects well in advance, and considers possible changing circumstances
- Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work
- Ability to work well in a pressurized environment
- Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary
- Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting
- Ability to adapt to changing circumstances
- Ability to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey
- Strong documentation and report writing
- Ability to use reporting to trend and provide insight to risks
- Ability to work collaboratively as one team across different business areas
- Solid understanding of networking and networks
- Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles
- Demonstrates project management and administration ability
- Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments
- Demonstrate customer engagement skills
- Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge
- Good verbal communication skills
- Client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members
- Good understanding of project management principles
- Be proficient in the implementation, configuration of the products in the security GTM
Academic Qualification
- Advanced diploma, degree, or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)
- Certified in the following technologies
- Security +
- Higher certifications in the owing key vendors…
- Fortinet (NSE 5 – 7)
- Networking certifications
Advantageous Certification
- Up to date and relevant ITIL certification
- Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.)
- Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE)
- Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP)
- Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Security (CCIE-S)
- Palo Alto technologies (PCNSA)
- Fortinet technology certifications
- Cisco (CCNP)
- Palo Alto (PCNSE)
Requirements
- Oversee the implementation of complex IT security plans
- Provide test automation and technical support for a network or a virtual private network
- Perform rewalls and other network tools
- Provide system documentation and diagrams as well as maintenance documentation
- Implement change management procedures that accommodate system architecture changes
- Identify and document undocumented areas of a network to develop a network diagram
- Evaluate current IT resources and technology resources develops and maintains security policy by identifying and evaluating threats to the organization’s information assets
- Ensures that the systems and networks of the organization are secure and operational
- Uses threat modelling techniques and threat intelligence to develop and maintain a network-based risk assessment tool
- Analyses and detects risks and vulnerabilities associated with new technologies, processes, and applications
- Identifies and investigates risk and vulnerability issues and develops and implements solutions to resolve them
- Assists in developing and maintaining standards and procedures
- Performs security audit and penetration testing activities to evaluate security safeguards and identify ways to improve security posture
- Provides network security, network penetration testing, and traffic analysis services to large commercial organizations
- Conducts comprehensive investigations and audits, performs all necessary forensics procedures, and responds to client requests for information
- Reviews client network policies, policies, and security documents, and recommends changes or alterations
- Experience with deploying network systems
- Experience with security principles and principles of design
- Excellent customer service skills
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision
- Partake and abide by CAB processes when involved in changes
- A well-working acquaintance in the Linux environment
- Linux Shell Scripting
- Security administration port security on switches and IP security on Routers via Access list
- Preparing monthly work status reports and updating technology-specific documents
- Responsible for designing and implementation of customers’ network infrastructure
- Cisco device management specific technical skills
- Installing, Configuring, and Troubleshooting of Neworking Equipments: Routers and Switches
- Managing, Maintaining, and Configuring an Internetwork with the help of WAN technologies like PPP, Frame-relay, dedicated T1s, ISDN,
- Knowledge of Layer-2 Switching, Vlan’s, and Access-list
- Routing Protocols: OSPF, EIGRP, IGRP, RIP, and RIPv2.
- Advanced knowledge of Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS), Voice over IP (VoIP), Firewall PIX, Cisco Call Manager, and routing protocol BGP
- Good understanding of OSI Model, TCP/IP protocol suite (IP, ARP, ICMP, TCP, UDP, SMTP, FTP, TFTP)
- IP addressing and subnetting, Routing concepts
- Sound knowledge of routing protocols – RIP V1/V2, OSPF, IGRP and EIGRP
- Switch Configuration and VLAN setup on Cisco [Phone Number Removed]; switches
- Implemented SNMP on devices to allow for network management
- Implemented traffic filters using Standard and Extended access lists, Distribute-Lists, and Route Maps
- Implementation of HSRP, DHCP, DNS, FTP, TFTP, MRTG
- Perform Troubleshooting end-to-end between two sites
- Working knowledge of enterprise level network design and implementation
Required Experience
- Solid years of work experience
- Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organization
- Solid experience of Managed Services
- Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes
- Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- Good understanding of OSI Model
- Linux
- ITIL
- CCSA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma