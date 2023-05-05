Senior Network Security Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail

Assist in analyzing, assigning and escalating support calls

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients

Expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization

Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze, and recommend improvement in quality

Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by the company

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes

Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups

Ability to plans activities and projects well in advance, and considers possible changing circumstances

Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work

Ability to work well in a pressurized environment

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary

Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances

Ability to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey

Strong documentation and report writing

Ability to use reporting to trend and provide insight to risks

Ability to work collaboratively as one team across different business areas

Solid understanding of networking and networks

Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles

Demonstrates project management and administration ability

Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments

Demonstrate customer engagement skills

Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge

Good verbal communication skills

Client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members

Good understanding of project management principles

Be proficient in the implementation, configuration of the products in the security GTM

Academic Qualification

Advanced diploma, degree, or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Certified in the following technologies

Security +

Higher certifications in the owing key vendors…

Fortinet (NSE 5 – 7)

Networking certifications

Advantageous Certification

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification

Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE)

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Security (CCIE-S)

Palo Alto technologies (PCNSA)

Fortinet technology certifications

Cisco (CCNP)

Palo Alto (PCNSE)

Requirements

Oversee the implementation of complex IT security plans

Provide test automation and technical support for a network or a virtual private network

Perform rewalls and other network tools

Provide system documentation and diagrams as well as maintenance documentation

Implement change management procedures that accommodate system architecture changes

Identify and document undocumented areas of a network to develop a network diagram

Evaluate current IT resources and technology resources develops and maintains security policy by identifying and evaluating threats to the organization’s information assets

Ensures that the systems and networks of the organization are secure and operational

Uses threat modelling techniques and threat intelligence to develop and maintain a network-based risk assessment tool

Analyses and detects risks and vulnerabilities associated with new technologies, processes, and applications

Identifies and investigates risk and vulnerability issues and develops and implements solutions to resolve them

Assists in developing and maintaining standards and procedures

Performs security audit and penetration testing activities to evaluate security safeguards and identify ways to improve security posture

Provides network security, network penetration testing, and traffic analysis services to large commercial organizations

Conducts comprehensive investigations and audits, performs all necessary forensics procedures, and responds to client requests for information

Reviews client network policies, policies, and security documents, and recommends changes or alterations

Experience with deploying network systems

Experience with security principles and principles of design

Excellent customer service skills

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Partake and abide by CAB processes when involved in changes

A well-working acquaintance in the Linux environment

Linux Shell Scripting

Security administration port security on switches and IP security on Routers via Access list

Preparing monthly work status reports and updating technology-specific documents

Responsible for designing and implementation of customers’ network infrastructure

Cisco device management specific technical skills

Installing, Configuring, and Troubleshooting of Neworking Equipments: Routers and Switches

Managing, Maintaining, and Configuring an Internetwork with the help of WAN technologies like PPP, Frame-relay, dedicated T1s, ISDN,

Knowledge of Layer-2 Switching, Vlan’s, and Access-list

Routing Protocols: OSPF, EIGRP, IGRP, RIP, and RIPv2.

Advanced knowledge of Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS), Voice over IP (VoIP), Firewall PIX, Cisco Call Manager, and routing protocol BGP

Good understanding of OSI Model, TCP/IP protocol suite (IP, ARP, ICMP, TCP, UDP, SMTP, FTP, TFTP)

IP addressing and subnetting, Routing concepts

Sound knowledge of routing protocols – RIP V1/V2, OSPF, IGRP and EIGRP

Switch Configuration and VLAN setup on Cisco [Phone Number Removed]; switches

Implemented SNMP on devices to allow for network management

Implemented traffic filters using Standard and Extended access lists, Distribute-Lists, and Route Maps

Implementation of HSRP, DHCP, DNS, FTP, TFTP, MRTG

Perform Troubleshooting end-to-end between two sites

Working knowledge of enterprise level network design and implementation

Required Experience

Solid years of work experience

Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organization

Solid experience of Managed Services

Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes

Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Desired Skills:

Cisco

Good understanding of OSI Model

Linux

ITIL

CCSA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

