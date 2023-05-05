Senior Software Engineer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking to hire a Senior Software Engineer: Mobile (iOS backend) who is passionate about engineering world-class software systems. You will join a team of very talented developers and help fast-track the building of mobile software development kits and authentication applications for iOS, so a strong understanding of native mobile development is required.

Successful candidates for this role will generally possess the following:

6+ years of experience with Swift and Objective C.

6+ iOS native mobile development experience.

Must have a proven track record in mentoring other team members.

Experience with unit, integration, and performance testing.

An understanding of object-oriented development techniques.

Strong understanding of SOLID design principles and architectural design patterns.

Experience with Agile development methodologies like Scrum, including test-driven development.

Qualification Required

Matric

Qualification Preferred

A software/engineering qualification (for example, a Computer Science degree) Advantageous: DevOps experience in a mobile development environment. Application signing and distribution with Google Play or the App Store. Hybrid application development frameworks (e.g., Cordova, Ionic). Knowledge of secure mobile development practices Knowledge of Cryptography and PKI. Experience with gRPC and Protocol Buffers. Previous experience in Fintech or Payments. A software/engineering qualification (for example, a Computer Science degree).



As a member of this mobile-focused team, you will work closely with software engineers and QA automation engineers in an Agile environment. You will have the opportunity to provide your input on process improvements, team improvements, software architectural design, and technical strategy. You will also mentor younger developers and help them master the tricks of the trade.

Hungry to make a difference – we strive to constantly improve technically and operationally.

Good communication skills – you will need to convey your ideas to your peers.

The ability to get things done.

Maintain an open mind and are willing to learn new things.

A tendency to think outside the box – innovation is highly valued at Entersekt.

Enjoy working as part of a team.

The ability to work in a remote-first environment.

Enjoy writing good quality code.

Remote

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

