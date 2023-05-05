Senior Software Engineer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

May 5, 2023

Our Cape Town based client is looking for a senior systems programmer who is borderline fanatic about engineering world-class software systems. The successful candidate will join a team of four developers and help fast-track the building of scalable and secure distributed systems.

The successful candidate for this role will generally possess the following qualifications and experience:
7+ years’ experience with object-oriented development. (e.g. C++, Java)

  • Expertise in Golang, as well as experience with RESTful web services, microservices, and messaging protocols such as REST and gRPC.

  • JavaScript and TypeScript nice to have.

  • Experience with unit testing and performance testing.

  • Container technologies like Kubernetes, Docker and Helm.

  • Solid understanding of and experience in OO and architectural design patterns.

  • Experience with Agile development frameworks like Scrum.

  • Knowledge of cryptography and PKI.

Qualification Required

  • Matric

Qualification Preferred

  • Software/engineering qualification (e.g. Computer Science degree) preferred.

  • Design and develop software solutions that integrate products with clients’ and partners existing systems, applications, and infrastructure Golang.

  • Collaborate with other teams, such as product development, quality assurance, project management, and customer support, to ensure timely and successful delivery of integrated solutions.

  • Provide technical guidance and mentorship to other software engineers on the integration team.

  • Stay up to date with emerging technologies, best practices, and industry trends related to software integration and engineering, and share your knowledge with the team.

  • Continuously improve the quality and performance of the client’s integration solutions, through code reviews, testing, and optimization.

  • Communicate and coordinate with clients’ technical teams, as well as client’s internal stakeholders, to identify and resolve integration issues and ensure smooth and reliable deployments.

  • Integrate with third-party service providers using JSON over REST and gRPC.

  • Provide technical support to clients during the integration process and troubleshoot issues as needed.

  • Develop and maintain documentation, including technical specifications, architecture diagrams, and user guides.

  • Experience running applications in the AWS and on-premises.

  • Ability to multitask, and balance immediate and long-term tasks and requirements

  • Strong analytical and investigative problem-solving skills

  • Good interpersonal and communication skills – you will need to explain your ideas to your teammates.

  • Hungry and eager to make a difference at a technical and operational level
    A healthy self-esteem – you will be challenged by some bright minds on a regular basis

  • The ability to get things done – we don’t like micro-management, but we expect you to do the right thing

  • A tendency to think outside the box – innovation is valued highly at Entersekt

  • A preference to work in a team rather than by yourself

  • An attitude of being proud of your code and taking ownership

Remote

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

