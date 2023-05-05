Senior Software Engineer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Cape Town based client is looking for a senior systems programmer who is borderline fanatic about engineering world-class software systems. The successful candidate will join a team of four developers and help fast-track the building of scalable and secure distributed systems.

The successful candidate for this role will generally possess the following qualifications and experience:

7+ years’ experience with object-oriented development. (e.g. C++, Java)

Expertise in Golang, as well as experience with RESTful web services, microservices, and messaging protocols such as REST and gRPC.

JavaScript and TypeScript nice to have.

Experience with unit testing and performance testing.

Container technologies like Kubernetes, Docker and Helm.

Solid understanding of and experience in OO and architectural design patterns.

Experience with Agile development frameworks like Scrum.

Knowledge of cryptography and PKI.

Qualification Required

Matric

Qualification Preferred

Software/engineering qualification (e.g. Computer Science degree) preferred.

Design and develop software solutions that integrate products with clients’ and partners existing systems, applications, and infrastructure Golang.

Collaborate with other teams, such as product development, quality assurance, project management, and customer support, to ensure timely and successful delivery of integrated solutions.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to other software engineers on the integration team.

Stay up to date with emerging technologies, best practices, and industry trends related to software integration and engineering, and share your knowledge with the team.

Continuously improve the quality and performance of the client’s integration solutions, through code reviews, testing, and optimization.

Communicate and coordinate with clients’ technical teams, as well as client’s internal stakeholders, to identify and resolve integration issues and ensure smooth and reliable deployments.

Integrate with third-party service providers using JSON over REST and gRPC.

Provide technical support to clients during the integration process and troubleshoot issues as needed.

Develop and maintain documentation, including technical specifications, architecture diagrams, and user guides.

Experience running applications in the AWS and on-premises.

Ability to multitask, and balance immediate and long-term tasks and requirements

Strong analytical and investigative problem-solving skills

Good interpersonal and communication skills – you will need to explain your ideas to your teammates.

Hungry and eager to make a difference at a technical and operational level

A healthy self-esteem – you will be challenged by some bright minds on a regular basis

A healthy self-esteem – you will be challenged by some bright minds on a regular basis The ability to get things done – we don’t like micro-management, but we expect you to do the right thing

A tendency to think outside the box – innovation is valued highly at Entersekt

A preference to work in a team rather than by yourself

An attitude of being proud of your code and taking ownership

Remote

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position