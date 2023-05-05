Senior Software Engineer (Remote)

Our Cape Town based client is looking for a senior systems programmer who is borderline fanatic about engineering world-class software systems. The successful candidate will join a team of four developers and help fast-track the building of scalable and secure distributed systems.
The successful candidate for this role will generally possess the following qualifications and experience:
7+ years’ experience with object-oriented development. (e.g. C++, Java)
- Expertise in Golang, as well as experience with RESTful web services, microservices, and messaging protocols such as REST and gRPC.
- JavaScript and TypeScript nice to have.
- Experience with unit testing and performance testing.
- Container technologies like Kubernetes, Docker and Helm.
- Solid understanding of and experience in OO and architectural design patterns.
- Experience with Agile development frameworks like Scrum.
- Knowledge of cryptography and PKI.
Qualification Required
- Matric
Qualification Preferred
- Software/engineering qualification (e.g. Computer Science degree) preferred.
- Design and develop software solutions that integrate products with clients’ and partners existing systems, applications, and infrastructure Golang.
- Collaborate with other teams, such as product development, quality assurance, project management, and customer support, to ensure timely and successful delivery of integrated solutions.
- Provide technical guidance and mentorship to other software engineers on the integration team.
- Stay up to date with emerging technologies, best practices, and industry trends related to software integration and engineering, and share your knowledge with the team.
- Continuously improve the quality and performance of the client’s integration solutions, through code reviews, testing, and optimization.
- Communicate and coordinate with clients’ technical teams, as well as client’s internal stakeholders, to identify and resolve integration issues and ensure smooth and reliable deployments.
- Integrate with third-party service providers using JSON over REST and gRPC.
- Provide technical support to clients during the integration process and troubleshoot issues as needed.
- Develop and maintain documentation, including technical specifications, architecture diagrams, and user guides.
- Experience running applications in the AWS and on-premises.
- Ability to multitask, and balance immediate and long-term tasks and requirements
- Strong analytical and investigative problem-solving skills
- Good interpersonal and communication skills – you will need to explain your ideas to your teammates.
- Hungry and eager to make a difference at a technical and operational level
A healthy self-esteem – you will be challenged by some bright minds on a regular basis
- The ability to get things done – we don’t like micro-management, but we expect you to do the right thing
- A tendency to think outside the box – innovation is valued highly at Entersekt
- A preference to work in a team rather than by yourself
- An attitude of being proud of your code and taking ownership
Remote
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML