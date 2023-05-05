Senior Test Analyst

We are seeking a Senior Test Analyst to join our team in Johannesburg. The successful candidate will be responsible for back-end, mobile, and web testing, as well as mentoring and coaching other members of the testing team. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background, be familiar with a variety of testing tools and methodologies, and be able to manage multiple tasks and priorities.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

BSc / Computer Science Degree or equivalent experience is required.

Experience required:

Test Analysis

Agile

Jira

Back-end Testing

Mobile Testing

Web Testing

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Analyzing and understanding the Requirements and workflows.

Gathering the user stories uses cases from the Client and Business analyst.

Preparing Test Suite and Test plans and Test Cases as per the requirement.

All the test cases should be updated as per the sprint.

Logging defects and maintaining test plans on JIRA and Octane.

Creating user stories and sub-tasks on JIRA.

Using confluence to see the use cases and requirements and test results.

Using Hogan to change back-end things as per the requirement.

Using Great Wall for IP access to handle mobile testing.

Followed guidelines as per the Agile methodology.

Collaborated with developers and end users to ensure technical compatibility.

Performing Smoke and regression testing upon receiving New Builds.

Working on weekly and monthly prod releases.

Work environment:

Contract position: (Hybrid)

Location preference (Johannesburg )

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

