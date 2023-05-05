Senior Test Analyst

May 5, 2023

We are seeking a Senior Test Analyst to join our team in Johannesburg. The successful candidate will be responsible for back-end, mobile, and web testing, as well as mentoring and coaching other members of the testing team. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background, be familiar with a variety of testing tools and methodologies, and be able to manage multiple tasks and priorities.

Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

  • BSc / Computer Science Degree or equivalent experience is required.

Experience required:

  • Test Analysis

  • Agile

  • Jira

  • Back-end Testing

  • Mobile Testing

  • Web Testing

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Analyzing and understanding the Requirements and workflows.

  • Gathering the user stories uses cases from the Client and Business analyst.

  • Preparing Test Suite and Test plans and Test Cases as per the requirement.

  • All the test cases should be updated as per the sprint.

  • Logging defects and maintaining test plans on JIRA and Octane.

  • Creating user stories and sub-tasks on JIRA.

  • Using confluence to see the use cases and requirements and test results.

  • Using Hogan to change back-end things as per the requirement.

  • Using Great Wall for IP access to handle mobile testing.

  • Followed guidelines as per the Agile methodology.

  • Collaborated with developers and end users to ensure technical compatibility.

  • Performing Smoke and regression testing upon receiving New Builds.

  • Working on weekly and monthly prod releases.

Work environment:

  • Contract position: (Hybrid)

  • Location preference (Johannesburg )

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

