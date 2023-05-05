We are seeking a Senior Test Analyst to join our team in Johannesburg. The successful candidate will be responsible for back-end, mobile, and web testing, as well as mentoring and coaching other members of the testing team. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background, be familiar with a variety of testing tools and methodologies, and be able to manage multiple tasks and priorities.
Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
- BSc / Computer Science Degree or equivalent experience is required.
Experience required:
- Test Analysis
- Agile
- Jira
- Back-end Testing
- Mobile Testing
- Web Testing
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Analyzing and understanding the Requirements and workflows.
- Gathering the user stories uses cases from the Client and Business analyst.
- Preparing Test Suite and Test plans and Test Cases as per the requirement.
- All the test cases should be updated as per the sprint.
- Logging defects and maintaining test plans on JIRA and Octane.
- Creating user stories and sub-tasks on JIRA.
- Using confluence to see the use cases and requirements and test results.
- Using Hogan to change back-end things as per the requirement.
- Using Great Wall for IP access to handle mobile testing.
- Followed guidelines as per the Agile methodology.
- Collaborated with developers and end users to ensure technical compatibility.
- Performing Smoke and regression testing upon receiving New Builds.
- Working on weekly and monthly prod releases.
Work environment:
- Contract position: (Hybrid)
- Location preference (Johannesburg )
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML