Senior Test Analyst

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Test Analyst to join our team for a permanent position, hybrid work arrangement, and location preference for Johannesburg.

Join our team and help us build high-quality software products that meet and exceed customer expectations.

Qualifications Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification(s)

Experience Required:

5 years experience

Functional Testing

Test Analysis

Test cases

API

SQL/ Databases

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Conducting functional testing and related activities such as analyzing business requirements, and designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using test management tools like QC / ALM / AzureDevOps / XRay.

Building and maintaining regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles including Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, and Smoke.

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Conducting back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Conducting risk-based testing on complex systems.

Conducting API Testing using tools such as Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured.

Mobile testing (Manual / Appium) experience is preferable.

Experience with Jira is required.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Location preference (JHB)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position