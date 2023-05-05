Senior Test Analyst

May 5, 2023

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Test Analyst to join our team for a permanent position, hybrid work arrangement, and location preference for Johannesburg.

Join our team and help us build high-quality software products that meet and exceed customer expectations.

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification(s)

Experience Required:

  • 5 years experience

  • Functional Testing

  • Test Analysis

  • Test cases

  • API

  • SQL/ Databases

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Conducting functional testing and related activities such as analyzing business requirements, and designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using test management tools like QC / ALM / AzureDevOps / XRay.

  • Building and maintaining regression test packs.

  • Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles including Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, and Smoke.

  • Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

  • Conducting back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

  • Conducting risk-based testing on complex systems.

  • Conducting API Testing using tools such as Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured.

  • Mobile testing (Manual / Appium) experience is preferable.

  • Experience with Jira is required.

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

  • Location preference (JHB)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

