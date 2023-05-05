We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Test Analyst to join our team for a permanent position, hybrid work arrangement, and location preference for Johannesburg.
Join our team and help us build high-quality software products that meet and exceed customer expectations.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification(s)
Experience Required:
- 5 years experience
- Functional Testing
- Test Analysis
- Test cases
- API
- SQL/ Databases
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Conducting functional testing and related activities such as analyzing business requirements, and designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using test management tools like QC / ALM / AzureDevOps / XRay.
- Building and maintaining regression test packs.
- Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles including Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, and Smoke.
- Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.
- Conducting back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.
- Conducting risk-based testing on complex systems.
- Conducting API Testing using tools such as Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured.
- Mobile testing (Manual / Appium) experience is preferable.
- Experience with Jira is required.
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
- Location preference (JHB)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML