Software Developer: .Net using C# Mid Career – Gauteng Centurion

May 5, 2023

Our major client in the Telecoms industry is urgently looking for a Software Developer: .Net using C# with a minimum of 2 years development experience. Develop solutions in the relevant environments in line with the Business Requirements. BSc Computer Science, BSc BIS degree or a similar 3 qualifications

  • A minimum of 2 years development experience.
  • OutSystems certification will be beneficial
  • Telecoms industry experience an advantage
  • .Net using C#
  • Understanding of MVC
  • Minimum 2 years OutSystems or other Rapid Application Development Platform
  • SQL Query development (SQL Server and Oracle)
  • Understanding of relational databases
  • Ability to analyse and solve technical problems
  • Understanding of networking advantages
  • Understanding of webservices and integration method
  • Ability to handle multiple projects at any given time of various sizes.
  • Understands the technology and processes involved in solution analysis and development. Capable of implementing business solutions using the most appropriate tools
  • Developing solutions according to specifications
  • Designing the lower level implementation
  • Support Users with systems problems
  • Investigate anomalies in the code
  • Document development.
  • Release process documentation
  • MUST have own car and driver’s license

Desired Skills:

  • software developer
  • .Net
  • C#
  • MVC
  • OutSystems

Learn more/Apply for this position