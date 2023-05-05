Software Developer: .Net using C# Mid Career – Gauteng Centurion

Our major client in the Telecoms industry is urgently looking for a Software Developer: .Net using C# with a minimum of 2 years development experience. Develop solutions in the relevant environments in line with the Business Requirements. BSc Computer Science, BSc BIS degree or a similar 3 qualifications
- A minimum of 2 years development experience.
- OutSystems certification will be beneficial
- Telecoms industry experience an advantage
- .Net using C#
- Understanding of MVC
- Minimum 2 years OutSystems or other Rapid Application Development Platform
- SQL Query development (SQL Server and Oracle)
- Understanding of relational databases
- Ability to analyse and solve technical problems
- Understanding of networking advantages
- Understanding of webservices and integration method
- Ability to handle multiple projects at any given time of various sizes.
- Understands the technology and processes involved in solution analysis and development. Capable of implementing business solutions using the most appropriate tools
- Developing solutions according to specifications
- Designing the lower level implementation
- Support Users with systems problems
- Investigate anomalies in the code
- Document development.
- Release process documentation
- MUST have own car and driver’s license
